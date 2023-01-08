Study Abroad: Government scholarships for Indian students in Australia

Australia is one of the most popular destinations in the world when it comes to higher education abroad. According to the data from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the number of Indian students commencing academics with Australian universities was 52,186 until June 2022.

Considering the popularity of the country among international students, the Australian government provides several scholarships that Indian students can apply for, to pursue their dreams of studying in Australia.

There are a number of scholarships and grants available which can help Indian students study in Australia, while keeping their finances in check.

What do these scholarships offer?

— Student’s return airfare to and from Australia

— Establishment allowance

— Living allowance

— Academic and other compulsory fees

— Basic health insurance [Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)]

Students are also advised to apply for Australian Government scholarships a year in advance after receiving an offer from the respective Australian university.

Australia Awards Scholarships (AAS)

This scholarship is given to exceptional graduate Indian students who have enrolled for bachelor, master, and doctoral courses programmes in engineering, construction, energy and resources, security, and strategic studies at leading Australian universities. Applications for this scholarship open in the month of February and continue till April every year. An important thing to remember here is that students who get this scholarship must return to India after completing their programme.

Website: www.dfat.gov.au/people-to-people/australia-awards/australia-awards-scholarships

Amount/Expense covered:

— Full tuition fee

— Return air travel fare (economy)

— Establishment allowance

— Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE)

— Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

— Introductory Academic Program (IAP)

— Pre-course English (PCE) fees

— Supplementary academic support

— Fieldwork

Eligibility:

— Minimum age of 18 years

— Fulfill admission requirements set by your targeted university.

— Meet expected minimum scores on entrance tests

IELTS- 6.5, minimum 6.0 for every band

TOEFL- 84, minimum 21 in all subtests

PTE- 58, minimum Communicative skill score not 50

Australian government research training scholarships

These scholarships for international students are awarded by individual universities on behalf of the Department of Education. The application procedure, as well as the selection, differs from university to university. It is given to students who take up research masters and research doctorate programmes. It will cover one or more of the tuition fees, cost of living, and other study-related expenses. A research masters scholarship is valid for two years ,while the research doctorate scholarship is valid for a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years.

Website: www.education.gov.au/research-block-grants/research-training-program

Amount/Expense covered:

— Up to $124,000

— Tuition fee

— Stipend

Eligibility:

— Completed postgraduate studies

— Academic merit

— Research potential

CSIRO scholarship programme

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) nurtures the interests of committed researchers to work with them by providing various scholarship options every year. An annual vacation scholarship programme and other various scholarships let deserving researchers work with world-class scientists. The areas of the research study are as per the focus of CSIRO, so the candidates must check every year on the CSIRO website.

Website: www.csiro.au/en/careers/scholarships-student-opportunities

Every year, 50 scholarships are given to “outstanding graduates who enroll each year at Australian tertiary institutions.” It is for up to three years and can be extended for the fourth year.

Amount/Expense covered:

— The amount is variable with programme. However, the applicants can expect a better one-time payment.

Eligibility:

First-class Honors or H1 or equivalent degree in a relevant discipline of engineering/science

— Minimum English language requirements

— Adequate oral and written communication skills

— Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary research team

— Meet RMIT’s entry requirements for the PhD by research degree

Destination Australia scholarship

The Destination Australia Scholarship funds students to pursue their education in tertiary Australian universities and institutions. The idea of the scholarship is to extract the socio-cultural and economic benefits brought by international students to empower regional Australia. The candidates are expected to live and study in the remote and regional parts which are defined as areas outside the major Australian cities.

Website: education.gov.au/destination-australia

Amount/Expense covered:

— Up to $15,000 per year

— Maximum duration is four years

Eligibility:

— As per guidance published by the specific university

— Academic merit

— Applicant’s personal statement

CSIRO Data61 scholarship programme

Focusing on STEM subjects, It is one of the PhD scholarships in Australia that offers two types of awards — Data61 PhD scholarship and Data61 top-up scholarship.

The Data61 PhD comprises a full stipend, while the Data61 top-up scholarship provides additional support if you receive the university/government/third-party funded scholarship.

Your offer letter will contain the benefits you will be getting which can be only a PhD scholarship, only a top-up scholarship, or both PhD and top-up scholarships. The validity of the scholarship is a maximum of 3.5 years. Based on university processes and the number of applications, application rounds are held 2-4 times a year.

Website: data61.csiro.au/en/Our-Network/Students/Scholarship-Program

Amount/Expense covered:

— $10,000 per annum

Eligibility:

— Completion of postgraduate studies

— Research interest in a STEM topic that aligns with the CSIRO’s priority interests

— Required academic merit and research potential

John Allwright Fellowship (JAF)

Offered by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), the John Allwright Fellowship is awarded to scientists from partner country institutions involved in the research projects of ACIAR. The beneficiaries of this fellowship would get the opportunity to undertake postgraduate training in Australia with standard coverage of their expenses. ACIAR focuses on agribusiness, crops, and forestry-related research in India.

Website: aciar.gov.au/scholarships/john-allwright-fellowship

Amount/Expense covered:

— Full tuition fee

— Return air travel fare (economy)

— Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE) – AU$ 30,000/year

— Establishment allowance- AU$ 5,000 once

Eligibility criteria:

— Belonging to a developing country that has a partnership with ACIAR projects

— Degree equivalent to an Australian bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline

—Scientist or economist from the developing country partner actively involved in ACIAR projects

Endeavour PG scholarship award

The Australian government funds Endeavour postgraduate scholarships to Australians who wish to study abroad as well as to non-Australians who desire and deserve to study masters programme in Australia. This scholarship covers an amount up to AU$ 27,500, including various expenses a student has. Sponsored by the Australian government’s Department of Education, Skills, and Employment, the scholarship scheme is known as Endeavour Leadership, indicating that the beneficiaries are potential leaders of the world.

Website: internationaleducation.gov.au/scholarships/Scholarships-and-Fellowships/Pages/default.aspx

Amount/Expense covered:

— Tuition fees

— Travel allowance- AU$ 3,000

— Establishment allowance- AU$ 2,000/4000

— Monthly stipend- AU$ 3000/month

— Health insurance

— Travel Insurance

Eligibility criteria:

— Citizen/permanent resident of a participating country

— 18 years or more age

— High-level academic excellence or work experience in the relevant field

— Not applied in a category in which Endeavour scholarship was received once

— Applicant receives no other scholarships in Australia

Government scholarships for Indian students in Australia: How to apply?

Step 1: Research about the Institute and select a Scholarship.

Step 2: Check for the minimum eligibility requirements for the scholarship.

Step 3: Contact supervisors for supervision approval.

Step 4: Submit an expression of interest.

Step 5: Fill in the application and submit it.

Step 6: Wait for the reply.

Scholarships in Australia are offered on the basis of merit-based, need-based, student-specific, or course-specific grants. The amount of an Australian scholarship differs depending on the profile of the student ranging from $2000 up to 100 percent of the tuition fee. Doctoral degrees in the country are usually fully funded.

These are a few scholarships exclusively for international students who wish to study in Australia. These Australian government scholarships are offered for full-time study in Australia for undergraduate, master, or technical courses.