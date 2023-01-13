Study Abroad | From scholarships to part-time jobs — financing tips for students who aspire to study in the UK

(Studying abroad holds great promise for opportunities, experiences and more. But the process to secure admissions comes with questions. What are the scholarship opportunities for international students? What are colleges looking for? What makes an application stand out? Is going abroad an opportunity for a select few? Every Friday, The Indian Express invites an expert to offer tips, advice and answers to such frequently asked questions in the ‘Study Abroad’ column.)

— Abhinav Mital

Foreign education can be a wholesome experience. The prospect of higher education from internationally renowned academic institutions entices students across the world and exposes them to the global culture by facilitating an ethnically diverse environment, thereby grooming their demeanour. The United Kingdom has emerged as a prominent international destination for higher studies. Due to its cultural diversity, high standard of education which is recognised worldwide, excellent infrastructure, illustrious teaching methodology, and quality academic research, the UK has become an international hub for higher studies.

Home to many prestigious universities and colleges, the UK offers a variety of courses to hone the academic excellence of the students. However, some important factors should be considered by any student who aspires to study in the UK. Students should plan their financing sources to successfully continue their education.

Here are some options:

Cost reduction through hybrid education model

The hybrid model provided by reputed overseas education providers in the market can reduce the overall costs of higher studies in the UK. It allows the students to begin the first academic year of their undergraduate degree from home in India.

After the successful completion of up to one year of their academic degree from home, students can fly to the UK to pursue the rest of their degree on campus. Through the hybrid model, students can save a significant amount of money by studying at home for the first year. Due to its cost-effectiveness, the hybrid model is often deemed one of the smart ways to reduce overall costs for higher education in the UK.

Education loans

Various banks and government institutions grant loans for higher education to students who aspire to study in the UK. An education loan refers to the amount of money borrowed by students to finance expenses for foreign education.

Education loans are diligently designed to cover the student’s educational costs, including tuition fees and other study-centric expenses while the students pursue their academic courses. The primary borrower of the education loans is a student who will be liable for repaying the loans after completing the intended academic degree. If utilised wisely, education loans can effectively finance the expenses during higher studies in the UK.

Scholarships

Many prominent universities and colleges in the UK grant merit- based scholarships to students who aspire to excel academically . Students can apply for scholarships through a particular university, a governmental organisation, or a non-governmental organisation. Notably, several eminent universities in the UK grant scholarships up to GBP 30,000 per annum to international students. Various government organisations and UK academic institutions award scholarships for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in colleges and universities. Many students rely on scholarships as the primary source to finance their education in the UK.

Part-time jobs

Part-time work is one of the most popular ways amongst international students to finance their higher education. Due to the policies regarding student visas, it has become easier for international students to get part-time jobs in the UK. Students can work for a maximum of 20 hours per week at the degree level, provided they have a full- term visa for their study period. Part-time jobs in the professional fields of healthcare, finance, accounts, and marketing are considered ideal and rewarding for international students in the UK.



Supplementary financing options

Supplementary or additional financing options in the UK cover travel grants for specific periods, grants for particular fields like healthcare, nursing, National Health Service Funding for dental or medical courses, and funding through external organisations. International students can even finance their education in the UK through research assistantships. This financing option is available to students who pursue higher education in the form of a PhD degree or any other related PG degree in the UK. Students are usually compensated based on a fixed number of hours, a fixed salary or a fee waiver through scholarships.



Abhinav Mital is the founder of The WorldGrad