University of Sheffield invites applications for Engineering Excellence Scholarships 2023

The UK’s University of Sheffield is inviting applications for the engineering excellence scholarship, which is reserved for international students. Interested candidates can visit the official website — sheffield.ac.uk — of the varsity to apply for this scholarship.

This scholarship is offered by the varsity’s Faculty of Engineering, and it recognises academic excellence by offering scholarships of up to £3,000 to overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2023.

Candidates who attain A level grades of A*AA or above (or the equivalent qualification in India) will receive the Excellence Scholarship.

Website

sheffield.ac.uk/engineering/study/scholarships-international-excellence

Deadline

The deadline for UCAS 2023 entry deadline for UG courses is June 30, 2023.

Eligibility

— To be eligible for the scholarship, the University of Sheffield should be marked as the first choice in the UCAS application process for 2023 entry.

— The candidate should be an undergraduate student.

— One should be classed as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes.

— The candidates should be taking all prerequisite subjects for their selected degree.

Award money

The scholarship will be offered in the form of a cash bursary at the start of your course, should you be eligible. The scholarship amount is dependent on your academic achievement:

A*A A : £1,000

A*A*A: £2,000

A*A*A*: £3,000.

Qualifications explained

A*A A:

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 90%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 85%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 91%

AAA

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 85%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 80%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 90%

AAB

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 80%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 75%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 85%