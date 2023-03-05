scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

University of Sheffield invites applications for Engineering Excellence Scholarships 2023

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK  recognises academic excellence by offering scholarships of up to £3,000 to overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree.

University of Sheffield offers excellence scholarships to international students.University of Sheffield offers excellence scholarships to international students. (Representative image. File)
Listen to this article
University of Sheffield invites applications for Engineering Excellence Scholarships 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The UK’s University of Sheffield is inviting applications for the engineering excellence scholarship, which is reserved for international students. Interested candidates can visit the official website — sheffield.ac.uk — of the varsity to apply for this scholarship.

This scholarship is offered by the varsity’s Faculty of Engineering, and it recognises academic excellence by offering scholarships of up to £3,000 to overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2023.

Candidates who attain A level grades of A*AA or above (or the equivalent qualification in India) will receive the Excellence Scholarship.

Website

sheffield.ac.uk/engineering/study/scholarships-international-excellence

Deadline

The deadline for UCAS 2023 entry deadline for UG courses is June 30, 2023.

Eligibility

— To be eligible for the scholarship, the University of Sheffield should be marked as the first choice in the UCAS application process for 2023 entry.

— The candidate should be an undergraduate student.

— One should be classed as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes.

— The candidates should be taking all prerequisite subjects for their selected degree.

Also Read
Increase in number of Indians studying abroad
Study Abroad: Why do Indian students prefer ensuite accommodation?
List of countries that accept NEET UG score.
Study MBBS from abroad: These foreign universities accept NEET UG score f...
British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM courses
British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM
Indian students in Russia studying MBBS
NEET UG 2023: MBBS from Russia - check eligibility, fees, colleges, schol...
Advertisement

Award money

The scholarship will be offered in the form of a cash bursary at the start of your course, should you be eligible. The scholarship amount is dependent on your academic achievement:

A*A A : £1,000

A*A*A: £2,000

A*A*A*: £3,000.

Qualifications explained

A*A A:

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 90%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 85%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 91%

AAA

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 85%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 80%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 90%

AAB

— Class 12 (CBSE, CISCE and Maharashtra State Board) – 80%

— Class 12 (West Bengal Board) – 75%

— Class 12 (other state boards) – 85%

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 17:09 IST
Next Story

95% Indian female blue collar employees believe they receive equal pay: Survey

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close