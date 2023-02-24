scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Australia increases work hours for international students

According to the revised guidelines, international students in Australia will now be able to work for 48 hours per fortnight.

Australia increase allowed work hours on student visaIndian students must still maintain their course enrolment, ensure satisfactory course attendance. (Representative image
Foreign nationals, who are on a study visa in Australia, will now be allowed to work for 48 hours per fortnight. The Australian government recently announced changes in the work restrictions for student visa holders, which will be implemented from July 1.

Study in Australia |Check list of Australian government scholarships for Indian students

The student visa work restriction was relaxed throughout the pandemic and was completely removed in January 2022. This was done to allow student visa holders to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight as Australia was facing workforce shortages. However, that rule will end on June 30.

From July 1, work restrictions for student visa holders will be re-introduced and capped at the increased rate of 48 hours per fortnight. This decision has been taken to ensure that while students gain quality education in their enrolled programme, they are also able to support themselves financially, gain valuable work experience, and contribute to Australia’s workforce needs.

Study Abroad |Which European countries provide free, discounted education for Indian students

The Indian students, as advised by the Australian government, should remember that when they enrol for some job, they must still maintain their course enrolment, ensure satisfactory course attendance, and ensure satisfactory course progress. Student visa holders who cancel their enrolment and stop attending classes, or fail to meet satisfactory course progress, may be in breach of their visa conditions.

A few months back, Canada also warned international students to ensure that they do not flout the immigration rules for the study visa. “Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before,” the High Commission of Canada in India had tweeted.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:35 IST
