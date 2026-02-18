‘Indian students aren’t abandoning US; they’re recalibrating,’ says TOEFL chief, dismisses rumours of ETS selling testing business

Omar Chihane, Global General Manager – TOEFL and GRE, ETS, who was in New Delhi recently, says the Educational Testing Service has experienced multiple policy eras, challenges, and opportunities.

Written by: Neeti Nigam
Feb 18, 2026
study in usOne TOEFL score opens doors in the US, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and dozens of other countries. (Image: AI generated)
Over the past few months, shifting US visa norms, questions over optional practical training stability, and mixed political signals have created a sense of unease. For many students, the “value-for-money” equation is suddenly being reassessed. The recent reduction in tariffs has brought a sigh of relief; however, whether the US Government will be able to restore faith among Indian students remains a question.

The US universities are unsatisfied with the Trump administration’s tightening of visa norms. Agencies connected to easing the admission process are also feeling the pinch. Omar Chihane, Global General Manager – TOEFL and GRE, ETS, was in New Delhi recently. TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) is a standardised English proficiency test for university admissions, academic, and visa purposes. He insists there is “no special announcement” during his visit—highlighting instead the fact that India remains one of the world’s biggest education markets.

On the recent developments, he said, “Indian students are extremely ROI-driven. So, when one destination becomes uncertain, they naturally explore others.” ROI stands for return on investment. Chihane points to a recent US–India announcement that brought “a renewed sense of optimism” among university partners. But he also acknowledges that trust, once shaken, “takes time to rebuild”.

 
Indian Students Abroad

Top Intended Fields of Study

28%
Computing & Information Technology
 
18%
Engineering & Technology
 
15%
Undecided
 
8%
Business & Management
 
4%
Biological / Life Sciences
 
2%
Accounting
 
1%
Architecture
 
Asked whether he sees dips in certain countries when looking at choices students indicate during registration, Chihane said, “Of course, we see the challenges. International students add tremendous economic value. Look at the US tech industry. Many leaders studied there as international students. Our job is to remain neutral and support institutions and students with choices.”

For a generation raised on the aspirational pull of American universities, the current moment is unsettling. “Students aren’t abandoning the US; they’re recalibrating, hedging, and widening their horizons,” he said, adding that ETS (Educational Testing Service) had experienced multiple policy eras, challenges, and opportunities like these. “One thing we’ve learned is that these are all cycles. We empathise with students facing challenges today that students three or four years ago may not have faced. Students want the US, but they also want security. Our job is to ensure they have both,” he said.

“When uncertainty rises, optionality becomes everything,” he said. “One TOEFL score opens doors in the US, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and dozens of other countries. Students want choice.”

Chihane further elaborated how Germany, Ireland, and the UAE—traditionally secondary choices—are now witnessing a surge in interest. TOEFL, accepted by more than 13,000 institutions worldwide, finds itself at the centre of this reorientation.

To meet the moment, ETS is intensifying collaborations with universities in Europe and the Middle East. Germany, for instance, now offers a growing number of English-taught programmes.

Meanwhile, the biggest challenge that most educational institutes are facing in these times is how artificial intelligence is reshaping admissions worldwide. The rise of the advanced AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT has pushed universities to reassess what authenticity means. At this stage, ETS is reinventing TOEFL.

 
TOEFL · India Language Snapshot

Average Scores Across Major Language Groups

95
Hindi
out of 120
 
95
Tamil
out of 120
 
94
Gujarati
out of 120
 
92
Telugu
out of 120
 
92
Bengali
out of 120
 
92
Marathi
out of 120
 
Note: Scores are out of a maximum of 120. All six language groups reflect consistently strong English proficiency among Indian test-takers.
“We have shortened the test from three hours to two hours, as sitting for this long, a student’s brain is tired. We have found that a shorter test increases the chances of students scoring higher while maintaining test integrity. There is no change in the format. Despite reducing the test duration, we have added a thousand more institutions to accept TOEFL. We are now accepted in 13,000 institutions,” he said.

“AI makes assessment more important, not less,” he argued. Essays can be generated in seconds, but communication ability still needs validation. That thinking drove ETS to redesign the TOEFL iBT since 2005—aligning the test with how today’s students learn in the smartphone-AI era.

On reports suggesting that ETS may sell the GRE or TOEFL business, Chihane said, “Completely untrue. We focus on sustainable, long-term value, not short-term fluctuations,” he said. And what about competition in the Indian testing space? He shrugs it off. “Students choose what gives them the most global acceptance. TOEFL’s footprint speaks for itself.”

Chihane said Indian TOEFL test takers continue to outperform global averages, with listening and reading emerging as strong skill areas. In terms of academic interests, STEM and technology-oriented programmes continue to dominate preferences, reflecting the growing demand for innovation-driven education and career pathways.

