Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow opens applications for International Masters Scholarship 2027

The university has clarified that students can receive only one University of Strathclyde scholarship per academic year (Image: strath.ac.uk)

The University of Strathclyde’s Strathclyde Business School (SBS) has announced its International Masters Scholarship for international students enrolling in eligible full-time MSc programmes beginning in January 2027. Under the scheme, selected students will receive scholarships ranging from £7,000 (approximately Rs 8.93 lakh) to £9,000 (approximately Rs 11.48 lakh), depending on the programme and tuition fee.

The scholarship is intended to support self-funded international students pursuing postgraduate studies in disciplines including Accounting and Finance, Business, Data Analytics, Management, Management Science, and Marketing. Multiple scholarships are available, and the award will be adjusted directly against the recipient’s tuition fee.

Students are not required to submit a separate scholarship application. Eligible applicants will automatically be considered once they receive an offer to study at Strathclyde Business School. The university said successful candidates will be notified of their scholarship award via email within five days of receiving their admission offer.