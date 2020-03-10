South Asia: Close to home study destinations and scholarships – all you need to know

South Asian countries are becoming new study abroad destinations. (Representational image) South Asian countries are becoming new study abroad destinations. (Representational image)

South Asia refers to a collection of countries located around the Indian subcontinent. These nations combine to make up 1/6th of the world’s entire population. As a region, South Asia is one of the most culturally, economically and geographically diverse places in the world and is on its way to become a favoured study abroad destination.

According to QS Asia University Rankings for 2020, the National University of Singapore has claimed the top spot for the Asia region, with another Singaporean institute, Nanyang Technological University coming in at number 2. China dominates the rankings with 4 entrants in the top 10 and a total of 118 institutions making the list.

To know about the South Asia-based institutes and the most prestigious scholarship options available to them, read on.

Malaysia

Malaysia is becoming a higher-education hub in the Southern Asian region. It is home to several branch campuses of international universities including University of Nottingham from UK and Monash University from Australia. Domestic universities in Malaysia cannot be overlooked either.

The oldest university in Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, ranks 70th in the world according to the QS World University Rankings 2020. Boasting an international student population of over 2,900 students, it offers globally recognised programs in education, politics and engineering.

Malaysian International Scholarship – MIS is a program initiated by the Malaysian government to attract the best and brightest minds from around the world to pursue their advanced studies in Malaysia. International students with excellent academic records and extra-curricular backgrounds can apply for this scholarship at any Malaysian public/private university. MIS scholarships cover only masters and PhD programmes.

China

One of the largest non-English speaking destinations for foreign students, China boasted an international student population of more than 492,000 in 2018. A total of 118 Chinese institutions made it into the QS Asia Rankings for 2020, with 4 of them claiming a spot in

the top 10. China’s unique position in the global economy along with a 5,000-year-old history make it one of the better choices for students looking to study abroad in South Asia.

CAS – TWAS President’s PhD Fellowship Programme in China – This fellowship program was created after an agreement between the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) for the advancement of science in CAS for the advancement of science in developing countries by sponsoring 200 exceptional scholars from these countries to study in China for up to four years while obtaining a PhD.

Singapore

With the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University taking the top two spots in the QS Asia Rankings for 2020, Singapore has cemented itself as one of the leaders in higher education in the region. Even though it’s small and densely populated, Singapore has a reputation as being a world leader in research and innovation along with high economic prosperity. The levels of crime are also low and it is considered one of the safest countries in Asia.

DST A*STAR Call for Singapore India Joint Research Grants – This grant is sponsored by the Indian government and A*Star Singapore. Available to international students from India and Singapore, this grant is given to scientists/researchers in fields including stem cell research and biomedical sciences at the PhD level. This award will cover a maximum amount of Rs 20, 00,000 per joint project to the Indian candidate for over three years.

South Korea

Being one of the largest economies in the region, South Korea has made heavy investments in the research and education fields. Korean universities rank among the best in Asia and the capital city of Seoul was ranked 10th in the Best Student Cities rankings for 2018. KAIST or Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology ranked in the 9th spot in the QS Asia Rankings 2020 while other Korean universities ranked in the top 500.

KGSP (Korean Government Scholarship Program) – This scholarship program was set up by the Korean government to provide international students with a pathway into higher education programs in South Korea. The program is available to students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and provides financial assistance in tuition fees, travel costs and living expenses as well.

Taiwan

Taiwan is an ideal destination for students interested in technology and innovation and is famed for its tech industry located in the Hsinchu Science Park. Taiwan has a strong higher education system along with a diverse culture that is a blend of the traditional and modern. An increasing number of foreign students are considering Taiwan as an option to pursue their higher education due to the affordability in terms of fees and living costs.

With an overall 36 entrants in the latest QS Asia Rankings, it is a great option for students looking to study in South Asia.

Taiwan ICDF Scholarship Program – The Taiwan ICDF is a higher education scholarship program designed to attract the best and brightest young minds from around the world to Taiwan. Students can pursue undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD studies in renowned Taiwanese universities through this program. The scholarship covers full tuition fee, return airfare, tuition and credit fees along with a monthly living allowance.

— The article is written by Buddy4Study

