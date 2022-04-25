‘Social scholarship’ worth £5000 announced for Indian students

To encourage students to do good deeds, University Living, in association with Nottingham Trent University, UK, have introduced a scholarship for students of Indian citizenship who have contributed in some way or form to better society, the environment, or people’s lives around them.

This scholarship will not be based on the academic performances of the students, and the candidate will purely be assessed on the basis of social impact their project has had in the society in the past few years.

‘Social scholarship’: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of University Living — universityliving.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘scholarship’ tab.

Step 3: Scroll down to fill the required details in the given form to apply.

Step 4: Record a video showcasing your social impact.

Step 5: Upload that video on Instagram as a post and tag ‘National Trent University’ and ‘University Living’.

The ‘social scholarship’ is available only for students who are Indian citizens and are applying to Nottingham Trent University, UK. It is applicable for the September 2022 / Fall intake. It is open to all Indian students pursuing undergraduate degree, post-graduate degree or diploma with NTU. However, the candidate should have an offer of a place on an eligible full-time course with NTU.

“It is further clarified that the scale of the impact or the number of people will not be the deciding factor for awarding of the scholarship,” the terms and conditions state.