Share your idea of India and win study scholarship to Australia

The University of Sydney, Australia has announced a scholarship for Indian students to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses in their campus in Australia. To avail this scholarship, students need to share their idea of India. A total of 28 students from across the country will be eligible for the scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore.

As part of the scholarship application process, students will be asked to share their ‘one idea that will bring change to India’. An expert team will evaluate the students on their short essays (250-300 words). The shortlisted applicants will then be invited to submit a short two-minute video based on their vision.

Out of 28, three students will get a scholarship worth Rs 2.5 crore to be paid over the duration of an undergraduate degree up to four years.

A total of 10 students will get Rs 1 crore as first-year scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students and another 15 students will be selected to get Rs 5 lakh first-year scholarships for undergraduate and/or postgraduate studies at the University of Sydney.

The scholarships will be paid once a semester following census date as a cash amount into the students nominated bank account.

The scholarship process will begin from April 1 and the last date to apply is May 30. Interested students may apply at the official website, sydney.edu.au/scholarships/.

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates need to be an Indian citizen residing in India and must have applied to pursue any undergraduate or postgraduate course at the varsity.