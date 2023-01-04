Seattle University announces scholarship for Indian students to study LLM programme

Seattle University is offering scholarships to Indian students looking to pursue a Master of Laws (LLM) programme from the School of Law at the university. This programme – named the Remala Family Scholarship – will provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student each year so they can complete their degree.

The scholarship is open to meritorious students who demonstrate financial need, as per the university. In addition to tuition, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring for the future. The application process is open on Seattle U Law’s website.

Seattle U Law’s LLM programme offers two options. A tech focused LLM in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship which enables lawyers and recent law graduates to develop specific expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence.

The other course is a general LLM in American legal studies, which serves foreign-trained lawyers and graduates of non-US law schools who want to learn US law and/or sit for qualifying exams to practice law in the United States.