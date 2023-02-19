scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

List of government scholarships for Indian students in France

The French government offers many scholarships, grants, and bursaries to Indian students. Before you apply to any of these scholarships, do check the eligibility and process, along with other details.

List of government scholarships for Indian students in FranceTo attract bright students and encourage them to pursue their dreams of higher education, the French government provides various scholarships for Indian or international students. (Representative Image. Source : Pexels)

— Neellohit Ray

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, in 2022, a total of 1003 Indian students are studying in France. This European country has top-ranked universities. To attract bright students and encourage them to pursue their dreams of higher education, the French government provides various scholarships for Indian or international students. Here is the complete list 

THE CHARPAK SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME

Website — inde.campusfrance.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...
Hockey sticks, astroturf, shoes: Talent hunt in Naxal-hit districts spark...

Amount/Expense Covered

— Monthly living expenses of up to 700 EUR

— Waiver of student visa. Study in France fees

— Tuition fee waived of up to 5000 EUR (Charpak Master), etc.

Study Abroad |Which European countries provide free, discounted education for Indian students

Eligibility 

— Must be 30 years old

— Proof of Indian National

— Studied in Indian institute, etc.

RAMAN CHARPAK FELLOWSHIP (PhD)

Website cefipra.org

Amount/Expense Covered 

Applicants from India must be Indian citizens residing in India and have registered for a PhD in a recognized university or research institution in India

Applicants from France must be residing in France and have registered for a PhD/ Master’s degree in a recognised university or research institution in France

Maximum age 30 years as on 1st April of the call year

Advertisement

Students once supported by CEFIPRA and students who have a permanent position in institutions/universities are not eligible

Pre-authorisation or prior consent from his/her Institute / University to apply for a foreign fellowship program

Eligibility 

For Indian Fellow: Fellowship Support of 1500 Euros per month for daily expenses, local travel, accommodation charges plus Social Security charges

Advertisement

For French Fellow: Fellowship support Rs 40,000 per month for daily expenses, local travel etc. plus accommodation charges not exceeding Rs 45,000 per month

Study Abroad |These foreign universities accept GATE score for PG admissions

One return airfare ticket in economy class

Insurance coverage (travel and health) wherever required and Carte de Sejour (if any)

Support for attending conference/seminar /workshop during stay (please see guidelines for details)

LA FEMIS

Website femis.fr

Amount/Expense Covered 

— Monthly allowance of 910 EUR

— Covers medical insurance

— Provides return ticket to France

— Helps to find accommodation

— Waives of student visa fees

Eligibility 

— Proficiency in the French Language

— Should be 27 or 30 years old based on application time

— Complete two years of tertiary studies or equivalent of a baccalaureate

— Four years of professional activity

EIFFEL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME OF EXCELLENCE

Website campusfrance.org

Amount/Expense Covered 

— Monthly stipend of 1,181 EUR (Masters), 1700 EUR (Doctoral)

— Provides international travel, train travel, and local transportation facilities

Advertisement
Also read |Augustana University announces scholarships up to $25,000 for UG courses

— Cover health insurance and reimburse supplemental health insurance

— Assistance in finding accommodation and rent payments

Eligibility

— Applicable for Non-France applicants

— Must be 25 years (Masters), 30 ( Doctoral)

— Pass language proficiency

THE ERASMUS+ MOBILITY SCHOLARSHIPS FOR FOREIGN STUDENTS

Website erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu

Amount/Expense Covered 

— Cover living, and accommodation expenses

— Offer mobility scholarship for entry and exit in France

Eligibility 

— Completed Bachelor degree 

— Currently in the last year of Bachelor degree program

— Pursue a Masters programme in two different countries on the eligible list of this scholarship.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 09:17 IST
Next Story

What’s on Chandigarh: Ragas for resurrection

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close