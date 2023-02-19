List of government scholarships for Indian students in France

— Neellohit Ray
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, in 2022, a total of 1003 Indian students are studying in France. This European country has top-ranked universities. To attract bright students and encourage them to pursue their dreams of higher education, the French government provides various scholarships for Indian or international students. Here is the complete list
THE CHARPAK SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME
Website — inde.campusfrance.org
Amount/Expense Covered
— Monthly living expenses of up to 700 EUR
— Waiver of student visa. Study in France fees
— Tuition fee waived of up to 5000 EUR (Charpak Master), etc.
Eligibility
— Must be 30 years old
— Proof of Indian National
— Studied in Indian institute, etc.
RAMAN CHARPAK FELLOWSHIP (PhD)
Website — cefipra.org
Amount/Expense Covered
— Applicants from India must be Indian citizens residing in India and have registered for a PhD in a recognized university or research institution in India
— Applicants from France must be residing in France and have registered for a PhD/ Master’s degree in a recognised university or research institution in France
— Maximum age 30 years as on 1st April of the call year
— Students once supported by CEFIPRA and students who have a permanent position in institutions/universities are not eligible
— Pre-authorisation or prior consent from his/her Institute / University to apply for a foreign fellowship program
Eligibility
— For Indian Fellow: Fellowship Support of 1500 Euros per month for daily expenses, local travel, accommodation charges plus Social Security charges
— For French Fellow: Fellowship support Rs 40,000 per month for daily expenses, local travel etc. plus accommodation charges not exceeding Rs 45,000 per month
— One return airfare ticket in economy class
— Insurance coverage (travel and health) wherever required and Carte de Sejour (if any)
— Support for attending conference/seminar /workshop during stay (please see guidelines for details)
LA FEMIS
Website — femis.fr
Amount/Expense Covered
— Monthly allowance of 910 EUR
— Covers medical insurance
— Provides return ticket to France
— Helps to find accommodation
— Waives of student visa fees
Eligibility
— Proficiency in the French Language
— Should be 27 or 30 years old based on application time
— Complete two years of tertiary studies or equivalent of a baccalaureate
— Four years of professional activity
EIFFEL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME OF EXCELLENCE
Website — campusfrance.org
Amount/Expense Covered
— Monthly stipend of 1,181 EUR (Masters), 1700 EUR (Doctoral)
— Provides international travel, train travel, and local transportation facilities
— Cover health insurance and reimburse supplemental health insurance
— Assistance in finding accommodation and rent payments
Eligibility
— Applicable for Non-France applicants
— Must be 25 years (Masters), 30 ( Doctoral)
— Pass language proficiency
THE ERASMUS+ MOBILITY SCHOLARSHIPS FOR FOREIGN STUDENTS
Website — erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu
Amount/Expense Covered
— Cover living, and accommodation expenses
— Offer mobility scholarship for entry and exit in France
Eligibility
— Completed Bachelor degree
— Currently in the last year of Bachelor degree program
— Pursue a Masters programme in two different countries on the eligible list of this scholarship.