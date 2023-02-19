List of government scholarships for Indian students in France

— Neellohit Ray

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, in 2022, a total of 1003 Indian students are studying in France. This European country has top-ranked universities. To attract bright students and encourage them to pursue their dreams of higher education, the French government provides various scholarships for Indian or international students. Here is the complete list

THE CHARPAK SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME

Website — inde.campusfrance.org

Amount/Expense Covered

— Monthly living expenses of up to 700 EUR

— Waiver of student visa. Study in France fees

— Tuition fee waived of up to 5000 EUR (Charpak Master), etc.

Study Abroad | Which European countries provide free, discounted education for Indian students

Eligibility

— Must be 30 years old

— Proof of Indian National

— Studied in Indian institute, etc.

RAMAN CHARPAK FELLOWSHIP (PhD)

Website — cefipra.org

Amount/Expense Covered

— Applicants from India must be Indian citizens residing in India and have registered for a PhD in a recognized university or research institution in India

— Applicants from France must be residing in France and have registered for a PhD/ Master’s degree in a recognised university or research institution in France

— Maximum age 30 years as on 1st April of the call year

Advertisement

— Students once supported by CEFIPRA and students who have a permanent position in institutions/universities are not eligible

— Pre-authorisation or prior consent from his/her Institute / University to apply for a foreign fellowship program

Eligibility

— For Indian Fellow: Fellowship Support of 1500 Euros per month for daily expenses, local travel, accommodation charges plus Social Security charges

Advertisement

— For French Fellow: Fellowship support Rs 40,000 per month for daily expenses, local travel etc. plus accommodation charges not exceeding Rs 45,000 per month

Study Abroad | These foreign universities accept GATE score for PG admissions

— One return airfare ticket in economy class

— Insurance coverage (travel and health) wherever required and Carte de Sejour (if any)

— Support for attending conference/seminar /workshop during stay (please see guidelines for details)

LA FEMIS

Website — femis.fr

Amount/Expense Covered

— Monthly allowance of 910 EUR

— Covers medical insurance

— Provides return ticket to France

— Helps to find accommodation

— Waives of student visa fees

Eligibility

— Proficiency in the French Language

— Should be 27 or 30 years old based on application time

— Complete two years of tertiary studies or equivalent of a baccalaureate

— Four years of professional activity

EIFFEL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME OF EXCELLENCE

Website — campusfrance.org

Amount/Expense Covered

— Monthly stipend of 1,181 EUR (Masters), 1700 EUR (Doctoral)

— Provides international travel, train travel, and local transportation facilities

Advertisement

Also read | Augustana University announces scholarships up to $25,000 for UG courses

— Cover health insurance and reimburse supplemental health insurance

— Assistance in finding accommodation and rent payments

Eligibility

— Applicable for Non-France applicants

— Must be 25 years (Masters), 30 ( Doctoral)

— Pass language proficiency

THE ERASMUS+ MOBILITY SCHOLARSHIPS FOR FOREIGN STUDENTS

Website — erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu

Amount/Expense Covered

— Cover living, and accommodation expenses

— Offer mobility scholarship for entry and exit in France

Eligibility

— Completed Bachelor degree

— Currently in the last year of Bachelor degree program

— Pursue a Masters programme in two different countries on the eligible list of this scholarship.