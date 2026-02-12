SAT registrations open for March-June 2026 tests for applicants planning to study abroad

The College Board has announced key SAT dates and registration deadlines for exams scheduled in March, May, and June 2026, as part of the ongoing 2025–26 testing cycle. Registrations are open for those preparing university applications for the 2026–27 academic year. SAT scores are accepted by over 4000 universities and institutions globally as part of their admissions process.
The Board has also released the SAT schedule for the spring 2026 testing cycle, with dates and registration deadlines for students. The first exam will be held on March 14, 2026, with the registration deadline set for February 27, 2026, and the final date for changes, cancellations, or late registration on March 3, 2026.
The second test window falls on May 2, 2026, requiring students to register by April 17, 2026, while the last day for modifications or late registration is April 21, 2026.
The third exam is scheduled for June 6, 2026, with registration closing on May 22, 2026, and the deadline for changes and cancellations on May 26, 2026. Students who need to borrow a device from the College Board will need to register and request their device earlier than the registration deadline—at least 30 days before test day. Late registration is also allowed, but with an additional fee.
Meanwhile, the number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education has fallen steadily over the past three years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education in the Rajya Sabha. Responding to a written question, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that 9.08 lakh Indians went abroad for study in 2023. The number dropped to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025.
The figures, sourced from the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Home Ministry, show a cumulative decline of nearly 31 per cent between 2023 and 2025. The data is based on Indians who declared “study/education” as the purpose of travel.
In Parliament, the Minister described overseas education as a matter of “individual will and choice”, influenced by factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies, and aptitude for specific disciplines. At the same time, he underlined that the government recognises the value of a global workplace and views a successful diaspora as an asset for India.
