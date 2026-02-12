SAT registrations open for March-June 2026 tests for applicants planning to study abroad

The College Board has announced key SAT dates and registration deadlines for exams scheduled in March, May, and June 2026, as part of the ongoing 2025–26 testing cycle. Registrations are open for those preparing university applications for the 2026–27 academic year. SAT scores are accepted by over 4000 universities and institutions globally as part of their admissions process.

The Board has also released the SAT schedule for the spring 2026 testing cycle, with dates and registration deadlines for students. The first exam will be held on March 14, 2026, with the registration deadline set for February 27, 2026, and the final date for changes, cancellations, or late registration on March 3, 2026.