SAT, ACT scores not mandatory for undergraduate admissions at Columbia University

Columbia University has permanently dropped the criteria of standardised test requirements for admissions to undergraduate programmes at Columbia College or Columbia Engineering. This implies that aspiring students will no longer have to send SAT and ACT standardised test scores.

As per the official website, the university has taken up this step to provide the possible opportunity and flexibility for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents, interests, and goals.

For students who choose to submit testing, Columbia’s testing policies remain the same. However, for students who choose not to submit test scores will not be at a disadvantage in our process, the university stated.

“We will continue to evaluate all submitted information within an individualized application review process that considers the unique combination of circumstances shaping each applicant’s journey. The rigor of a student’s curriculum, their academic achievement and their demonstrated intellectual curiosity will remain central to our review,” the university website states.