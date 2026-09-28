Safety, inclusion & cultural diversity: Why 31% of foreign students in Canada are Indian

Canada's international student population, has fallen significantly between 2023 and 2025 -- number of international students declined by 33 per cent (AI Image)

India accounted for 31 per cent of all international students in Canada till the end of last year, making it the country’s largest source of international students. Of the 6,91,215 international students in Canada across all levels of study, nearly one in three were from India.

China was the next-largest source country at 12 per cent, followed by Nigeria and the Philippines at 5 per cent each and France at 3 per cent. The figures are based on study permit data cited by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), an umbrella non-governmental organisation representing 200 colleges, universities, schools, educational organisations and businesses across Canada.

The size of Canada’s international student population, however, has fallen significantly. Between 2023 and 2025, the number of international students declined by 33 per cent, with 691,215 students recorded at the end of 2025. Despite this decline, Canada accounted for 11 per cent of globally mobile international students.