Planing to study in UK? List of top colleges, scholarships, best time to apply and other details

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of the most preferred choices for Indian students who wish to study abroad. But where and how to apply remains a question for students. In case you are also wondering, here is a list of top colleges, courses and procedure to apply which can help you make an informed decision.

The University of Cambridge has a total of 31 autonomous colleges and 150 departments, faculties, and schools, among other institutions. The residential university offers programmes in multiple disciplines at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For undergraduate courses, the deadline closes by October 15 of the previous year and for postgraduate courses, it ends by December of the previous year.

The University of Oxford has a total of 38 colleges besides the central university. The university which is consistently placed on top in most of the international rankings has as many as 70 departments accommodating over 3,000 undergraduate students and 5,500 graduate research students. The application deadline for undergraduate courses is October 15 of every year and for postgraduate admission, it is November of the previous year and January 20 for September intake.

University College London is one of the most popular universities in England for international students. The university has a total of 11 faculties covering different disciplines including medical sciences, engineering, and social sciences, among others. The application deadline for undergraduate courses is January 15 and for postgraduate courses, it is June 30 of session year (for September intake).

The Imperial College London offers programmes around four main disciplines – management, science, engineering, and medicine. All the programmes are research focused. The university is home to over 14,000 students. The application deadline for undergraduate courses at the varsity is January 15 for all courses. For October intake, candidates need to apply before October 15 of the previous year. For postgraduate courses, the application deadline is January 15 of session year and October 15 for the previous year for medicine (October intake).

The University of Edinburgh has three colleges — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine, and College of Science and Engineering, apart from 20 schools covering disciplines including Business, Arts, and Economics. The application deadline for undergraduate courses is September 6 of the previous year and for postgraduate courses, candidates need to apply one month before the entry month.

King’s College London established in 1828, has eight faculties covering different disciplines including Humanities, Social Science, and Medicine. The applications at the varsity end by January.

The University of Manchester has three major faculties – faculty of biology, medicine and health; faculty of science and engineering; and faculty of humanities. The application deadline for undergraduate courses at the varsity is October 15 of the previous year.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is one of the most popular universities for international students from South Asia. The university with over 26 departments has about 10,000 students from more than 140 countries. The 120-year old university majorly focuses on social science subjects like politics, anthropology, and economics. The application deadline for undergraduate courses at the varsity is January 15 of session year for September intake and for postgraduate courses the admissions are on rolling basis and begin in October every year.

The University of Bristol offers more than 200 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under its different faculties – Arts, Engineering, Science, Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences and Social Sciences, and Law. The deadline to apply for postgraduate courses here is September 19.

The 50-year old, University of Warwick is known for its research-intensive programmes. The major faculties at the varsity include Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Science, and Faculty of Social Sciences. The last date to apply for undergraduate courses is January 15 for September intake and for postgraduate courses it is July 31, 2019.

Note: The timeline mentioned for the admission is tentative and may vary for different courses of the universities. Many Universities also offer admission on a rolling basis. Therefore, you must check the concerned university department for which you wish to apply for.

Cost of Study and Living

With an annual cost of over $35,000, the United Kingdom is one of the costliest countries in the world for international students. Of the above average figure, the tuition fee and living expenses are usually in the ratio of 2:1.

Here, we will give you a break-up of various expenses that students incur while pursuing education in the country.

Tuition fee: According to the UK Council for International Student Affairs, annual tuition fee for international students in the UK range between $5000 to $27000, depending on the level of study and choice of university. The clinical courses are a little more expensive and range between $30000 to $50000 annually.

Accommodation: Accommodation in the UK is another major expense head for international students. While a university hostel would cost anywhere between $500-$1500 per month, depending on single or shared accommodation, private flats or homestay facilities are available for a monthly rent of $300 to $700.

Living expenses: The living expenses such as food, grocery, electricity bill, internet connection, transport etc may also cost around $300 to $400 depending on the place of living.

Key Scholarships Round the Year Facilitating Education in UK

Scholarship Name Specific elements Application Opens Dr Manmohan Singh Scholarships Age below 35 years; For doctoral degrees in subjects like Science & Technology, Economics and Social Sciences Mid –January Commonwealth Scholarships For candidates wishing to pursue six months of clinical training OR One Year Taught Master’s Course OR Doctoral Degree of up to three years duration July/August Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships Grants towards final year of Doctoral study in UK; Long term awards generally from 2–3 months to a maximum of one year, covering accommodation, living costs in the UK, fees and a contribution to international fares September- November Hornby Scholarships For one-year full-time Master’s degree in an English Language Teaching related subject in the UK November -February Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship For Indian students of not more than 30 years of age wishing to pursue an undergraduate, second undergraduate, graduate study, or research in any subject at the Universities of Cambridge or Oxford Between 1 st February and 30 th April Inlaks Scholarships For Indian students pursuing specific programmes like research, training or professional improvement September- October Felix Scholarships For Indian students wishing to pursue their postgraduate education at the University of Oxford, the University of Reading, or the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), part of the University of London in the UK November – January Scotland’s Saltire Scholarships For tuition fees for a one-year full time Undergraduate, Masters or PhD programme at any of Scotland’s higher education institutions April-May The Gates Cambridge Scholarships For UG and PG students September -December The Rhodes Scholarships India For outstanding PG students at the University of Oxford; Age limit of 18 to 28 years for both women and men May-July Chevening UK Government Scholarships Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations; For international Students Summer

Scholarships Presently Live and Accepting Applications

PAIS Departmental Scholarship 2019, University of Warwick, UK

The University of Warwick under the PAIS Departmental Scholarship 2019 is giving eight scholarships to students commencing MA study in Autumn 2019. The award will automatically be deducted from the winners’ tuition fees. The selected student will receive an award of GBP 10,000. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/PDS3

Glasgow Kerala Scholarship 2019-20, UK

The University of Glasgow, UK is offering four exclusive scholarships inviting the applications from sufferers of the floods that recently impacted the Indian state of Kerala. The aim of the scholarship is to help and assist students from this area who are facing challenges in progressing on to post-graduate education. A total of four scholarships will be awarded worth GBP 10,000 each. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/GKS1

Leading Asia Scholarship 2019, UK

One Young World invites applications for Leading Asia Scholarship 2019 from young leaders from Asia who are above 18 years of age. The applicants must have an evidenced commitment to delivering positive change, capacity for leadership, and experience in addressing key local and/or global issues in their work. The selected applicant shall receive access to the summit and other benefits. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/LAS2

UCC Ireland Meritorious Scholarship for September 2019

UCC Ireland Meritorious Scholarship for September 2019 is a merit-based scholarship for Indian students who are planning to take admission in undergraduate and post-graduate courses in UCC Ireland for September 2019 batch. The scholarship is being offered in the form of a tuition fee waiver for the selected students. The undergraduate scholarship is applicable for 4 years (or the duration of course), subject to the successful completion of each year by the student as per the required standard for progression. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/UIM2

Queen’s University Belfast Scholarship for September 2019, UK

Queen’s University Belfast Scholarship for September 2019 invites applications from students belonging to the Indian subcontinent who are interested in pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK. Under this scholarship program, students will get an opportunity to be a part of Queen’s University Belfast, which is among the top 200 universities in the world. The scholarship amount offered by the university varies from GBP 2000 to 3000. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/QUB1

International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2019, UK

The University of Sheffield offers 100 international postgraduate scholarships and invites applications for the same from students. The holder of the scholarship will avail an award worth 25% waiver of the original tuition fee for a postgraduate programme starting September 2019. The scholarship programme aims to support the higher education of meritorious international (non-EU) students. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/IPT3

International Fellowships, Urban-Studies Foundation, UK 2019

Mid-career urban scholars are invited to apply for the International Fellowships, Urban-Studies Foundation, UK 2019 on theme pertinent to a better understanding of urban realities in the Global South. The fellowship covers the costs of a sabbatical period at a university of the candidate’s choice in the Global North or South. Preference may be given to candidates from least or low-income countries but middle-income developing countries are not excluded. The purpose of the fellowship is to expand theoretical and empirical understanding of the major social, economic, political and other problems associated with the rapid processes of urban growth in the Global South. The fellowship is tenable for a period ranging between 3-9 months. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/IFU1

University of Essex Merit Scholarship for September 2019, UK

University of Essex Merit Scholarship for September 2019, UK invites applications from students belonging to the Indian subcontinent who are interested in pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK. Under this scholarship program, students will get an opportunity to enroll in the University of Essex which is a highly ranked university in England in terms of student satisfaction and teaching excellence. The selected candidates will also receive a scholarship of GBP 3000 to 5000. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/UOE4

University of Central Lancashire Merit Scholarship for September 2019, UK

University of Central Lancashire Merit Scholarship for September 2019, UK invites applications from 12th passed and graduate students in India who are interested in pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK through the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). UCLan is a global university with a significant presence of international diaspora. This scholarship offers a great opportunity to be a part of the culturally diverse population of UCLan while amassing a good wealth of knowledge. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/UOC4

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), UK 2019

The Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarships are part-cost awards for Indian students for research and education in any subject available at the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, UK. The scholarships offered by OCSI are equal opportunity scholarships. The aim of the scholarship is to assist people in receiving an education at the prestigious colleges. Students selected for this scholarship can get up to INR 300,000. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/OAC5

Sociology Departmental MA Scholarship 2019, University of Warwick, UK

The University of Warwick under the Sociology Departmental MA Scholarship 2019 is giving ten scholarships to students commencing MA study in Autumn 2019. The award will automatically be deducted from the winners’ tuition fees. The selected student will receive an award of GBP 5000. There will be five awards available for Home and EU candidates, and five awards for overseas candidates. The part-time candidates will receive GBP 2,500 per year for 2 years. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/SDM5

University of Birmingham India Outstanding Achievement Scholarships 2019, UK

University of Birmingham India Outstanding Achievement Scholarships 2019, UK is open for Indian students applying for entry to an undergraduate programme at the University of Birmingham, UK starting September 2019. These scholarships are specifically are for high performing students. A total of four students will be selected to receive a scholarship award of GBP 2500. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/UOB9

Department of Film and Television Studies MA Scholarship 2019-20, University of Warwick, UK

The University of Warwick, UK invites applications for the Department of Film and Television Studies MA Scholarship 2019-20 from MA applicants in the Department of Film and Television Studies. The department is offering a 1-year MA scholarship worth a stipend of up to GBP 15,040 and other benefits. For application details: http://www.b4s.in/ie/DOF1