scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Over 4.60 lakh students availed education loan to study abroad in last 10 years: Finance Ministry

As per the data shared in the Parliament, a steady rise has been observed in the number of students availing education loan over last 10 years.

hike in education loan to tudy abroadAs per the data shared in the parliament, a steady rise has been observed in the number of students availing education loan over last 10 years. (Representative image)

As reported by Public Sector Banks (PSBs), in the last 10 years, a total of 4,61,017 number of students availed educational loans for studying abroad, the Ministry of Finance informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Out of these, 42,364 students have availed of education loans for studying medicine.

Read |National Overseas Scholarship scheme 2023 registration begins on February 15

As per the data shared in the parliament, a steady rise has been observed in the number of students availing education loan over the last 10 years. In 2012-13, a total of 22,200 students received education loan disbursement and the number continued to rise until 2020. 

In the pandemic year, 56,930 students availed of education loans which was much less than the 56,930 students in 2019 when 69,183 students had availed of education loans to study abroad. The hit gradually recovered in the next year (2021) when 69,898 students availed of education loans.

Also read |European countries that provide free, discounted education for Indian students

Despite the onset of Covid-19 and the effect of Russia and Ukraine’s war on medical students, the loans disbursed for studying medicine abroad have risen steadily. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Year Loans disbursed for medicine degree abroad
2018-19 237.13 crore
2019-20 298.97 crore
2020-21 243.64 crore
2021-22 289.82 crore

The data also shows that student loans worth Rs 39,268.82 crore were disbursed in the last 10 years. Of this, Rs 1,790.16 crore worth of loans were disbursed for studying medicine abroad.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:42 IST
Next Story

Who was Dayanand Saraswati, whose 200th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close