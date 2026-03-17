Nottingham Trent University invites scholarship applications worth up to £15,350

Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, has announced a scholarship package for Indian students, offering up to 50 per cent tuition fee support to those who demonstrate excellent academic achievement and the potential to contribute to the University community.
Scholarship applications will be reviewed in three rounds, with deadlines on 25 March, 22 April and 24 June 2026. Candidates are encouraged to apply in the earliest possible round to allow adequate time for visa processing and academic planning.
NTU’s flagship Excellence Scholarships are competitive and are awarded on merit. To be eligible for an NTU International Scholarship award, applicants must hold an offer of a place on an eligible course at Nottingham Trent University and be classified as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes (international student).
Those who qualify must be enrolling on the first year of a new course of study, or entering directly into year two or three of an undergraduate course through advanced entry, in either January 2026 or September 2026.
International students who enrolled before September 2026 and are progressing into subsequent years of their course, or those repeating their first year, are not eligible to apply.
Undergraduate (Bachelors)
Undergraduate students can apply for a 50 pr cent or 25 per cent fee waiver in the first year, followed by £3,000 per year for subsequent years. Over the duration of the degree, this can amount to total support of up to £15,350 (50%) or £10,675 (25%).
Postgraduate (Master’s)
For postgraduate students, scholarship awards range between £2,000 and £12,500, depending on the level of award and the course selected.
Indian applicants are required to secure an offer for an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate programme before applying for a scholarship. Awards are granted on merit and assessed on academic performance, leadership potential and the applicant’s broader commitment.
If a student is awarded any other scholarship, bursary, or tuition fee reduction from NTU, they will only be eligible to receive the higher award, except in cases where they are granted a Sport Scholarship or qualify for the Alumni discount, provided that the combined awards do not exceed 50% of their first year’s tuition fees.
If the scholarship is awarded for each year of study, the amount will be deducted from the tuition fees at the start of each academic year, and they must complete each year to continue receiving it.
Scholarships are not applied for during a placement year but will resume in the final year of study. NTU Scholarship awards can be transferred between courses within the same academic School and academic year; however, in the case of a 50% Excellence award, the scholarship will be reviewed by the course team for their new course. Scholarships cannot be transferred to a different academic School or to a different academic year.
For information on scholarships available to UK students, applicants should visit ntu.ac.uk/scholarships.