Nottingham Trent University invites scholarship applications worth up to £15,350

. Candidates are encouraged to apply in the earliest possible round to allow adequate time for visa processing and academic planning.

Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, has announced a scholarship package for Indian students, offering up to 50 per cent tuition fee support to those who demonstrate excellent academic achievement and the potential to contribute to the University community.

Scholarship applications will be reviewed in three rounds, with deadlines on 25 March, 22 April and 24 June 2026. Candidates are encouraged to apply in the earliest possible round to allow adequate time for visa processing and academic planning.

NTU’s flagship Excellence Scholarships are competitive and are awarded on merit. To be eligible for an NTU International Scholarship award, applicants must hold an offer of a place on an eligible course at Nottingham Trent University and be classified as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes (international student).