‘Not the Automatic Choice Anymore’: Why Indian students are moving away from US universities

As immigration rules tighten, visa scrutiny intensifies and post-study work pathways become uncertain, the Indian student interest both in the United States of America and Canada have witnessed a decline.

QS Data accessed by The Indian Express tracking Indian outbound student mobility shows that while enrolments in the US and Canada continued to grow until 2024–25, momentum has slowed sharply. These shifts coincide with growing anxieties around F-1 visa oversight, H-1B lottery uncertainty, hiring freezes, and a cooling global job market, prompting Indian families to reassess long-held assumptions about “safe” study destinations.

Indian student numbers in the US more than double between 2021 and their peak in 2024 (+149%), before slipping 6% in 2025, indicating early signs of slowdown. Canada peaks earlier, in 2023, recording a 42% increase from 2021, but then declines 8% by 2025.

International Student Numbers by Country Year-wise data (2021-2030) Year UK USA Canada Australia Germany UAE France Ireland China Malaysia 2021 82,185 93,981 117,111 58,129 28,542 9,785 5,774 4,020 220 3,708 2022 124,520 130,994 129,033 57,189 33,753 10,185 6,321 4,735 2,195 4,255 2023 173,190 199,861 165,783 86,042 42,578 10,689 6,986 7,080 10,000 5,332 2024 166,310 234,046 160,810 95,987 49,008 11,331 7,798 9,175 8,580 6,207 2025 175,457 220,237 152,609 99,059 55,232 12,702 9,092 10,304 8,743 6,671 2026 185,107 207,243 144,826 102,228 62,246 14,239 10,602 11,571 8,909 7,170 2027 195,288 195,016 137,440 105,500 70,152 15,962 12,362 12,994 9,078 7,707 2028 206,029 183,510 130,430 108,876 79,061 17,893 14,414 14,592 9,251 8,283 2029 217,361 172,683 123,778 112,360 89,102 20,058 16,806 16,387 9,427 8,903 2030 229,315 162,495 117,465 115,955 100,418 22,485 19,596 18,403 9,606 9,569 Indian Express InfoGenIE

From 2026 onwards, QS projects a sustained decline: Indian student numbers are projected to fall 26% in the US and 23% in Canada between 2025 and 2030.

In contrast, projected growth in alternative destinations is steep. Germany is forecast to grow 82% between 2025 and 2030, while Ireland is projected to rise 79%, France 116%, and the UAE 77% over the same period. The UK (+31%) and Australia (+17%) are expected to grow more moderately.

These changing student preferences may also have deeper implications for global higher education rankings. With research funding cuts, immigration uncertainty for academics, and concerns about long-term talent retention in the US, there are questions about whether American universities can maintain their long-standing dominance in global league tables.

Jessica Turner, Chief Executive Officer of QS Quacquarelli Symonds told The Indian Express that sustained policy and funding pressures could eventually impact universities’ research output, citations and academic reputation.

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express spoke to Turner on the sidelines of the QS Summit in Goa about declining student interest in traditional destinations, the rise of newer study markets, and whether the US risks losing its central place in global higher education:

Q: This is a crucial moment for Indian students looking at international education. Have you seen changes in where international students, especially Indians who would traditionally pursue F-1 visas for the US are now looking to study?

Historically, we talked about the ‘big four’ destinations: the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Now we’re talking about the ‘big 14’, with 10 additional countries actively competing for international students.

And we’ve seen that in our traffic to our websites and where people are looking for universities. We’ve seen the interest shifting from the US to other countries. We’ve seen that in the student events that we hold and the universities that students want to look at.

Story continues below this ad

While this trend has been building for years, 2025 is when we clearly saw students opening up to more markets, many of which have strong universities.

Countries like Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Scandinavia are now firmly on students’ radar.

Q: What does this shift mean for universities in traditional destinations like the US, UK, Canada and Australia?

It means they will have to work harder to attract Indian students. Recent global events have changed perceptions, and students now realise that studying in the US is no longer the automatic choice it once was.

Story continues below this ad

Q: Under the Trump 2.0 administration, the US has cut federal funding for academic research for various universities. Would this affect their university rankings?

Yes. We’ve seen some flight of academics out of the US, and over time that will affect research output and citations.

We won’t see the impact immediately, it’s gradual, but over a sustained period it matters. It also weakens the stranglehold US universities have traditionally had on the global top 50 and top 100.

Over time, this could lead to a changing of the guard among highly ranked institutions.

Q: Could this affect Ivy League universities as well?

Story continues below this ad

They will remain great institutions, but they may see a slower trajectory rather than continuing at the same level. At the same time, universities in China and the Middle East are investing heavily in research and talent. The bar for being a top-50 university is rising constantly.

Institutions focused on survival rather than forward-looking research will inevitably fall behind.

Q: With growing anxiety among Indian students about post-study work options especially the H-1B lottery and long-term stay, what has changed in the current environment?

What’s changed is that students now have far more options. A student in India who may have grown up thinking the US was the default destination is now questioning whether this is the right time, given geopolitics and policy uncertainty.

Story continues below this ad

At the same time, many universities in places like Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia and other countries have spent years building infrastructure to support international students, and they are actively competing for Indian students.

Students today have more choice than ever. Rankings remain a useful guide, but they are only one part of the decision.

Q: Under the current circumstances of a cooling US job market are rankings still reflecting student reality or are they lagging behind?

I think the QS rankings are really trying to reflect the experience that a student has in international education, particularly international students.

QS includes a range of metrics in its rankings. Employability, alumni outcomes and employer reputation are important components. Even after two decades of global rankings, QS is the only ranking that embeds employability in this way, and that matters because students are looking for education that helps them create opportunities and pursue their chosen careers. Understanding how effectively a university and course enable that is absolutely vital.

Story continues below this ad

So yes, I do think rankings are helping to answer that question for students.

Q: You mentioned that employability is a key QS metric. With layoffs, hiring freezes and visa-linked employment risks, especially for students looking forward to a H-1B sponsorship, how do rankings avoid over-promising?

Any ranking is, by nature, a lag indicator. Rankings published this year rely on data collected last year, so they don’t capture short-term fluctuations immediately.

What they do reflect is the long-term reputation universities have with employers and the ability of graduates to advance their careers over time. That matters for students’ medium- and long-term outcomes.

Story continues below this ad

In the short term, the best protection is skills and experience, choosing a university where students know they will gain what employers are actually looking for.”

Q: Beyond rankings, what should students prioritise in a weaker global job market?

Rankings are useful for understanding which universities belong in your short list. They indicate research quality, teaching strength, innovation, and institutional standing—something students associate their name with for life.

But they are not the only factor. Subject rankings matter, and so do location, cost and personal circumstances. Rankings are best used to narrow options, followed by deeper research.

This is a complex and expensive decision, and rankings should be one tool, not the only one.

Q: Several Indian institutions including the IITs and, more recently, BITS have withdrawn from global rankings, citing concerns about methodology. How does QS respond?

We have made a conscious decision not to allow institutions to opt out. If institutions were removed, others would be artificially inflated. We rank every eligible institution according to our methodology.

These rankings are ultimately for students, and that carries responsibility. Rankings collect the collective intelligence of the sector, and they become more accurate when institutions engage.

Our methodology is less dependent on self-submissions than others, because rankings are inherently reductionist. Universities are complex and cannot be reduced to one number, but benchmarking exists in every global industry and has driven quality over time.”

Q: Is it mandatory for institutions to submit data every year?

“No. Participation is voluntary and collaborative. Institutions can fully engage, partially engage, or not engage at all.

Our methodology is designed around a minimum common denominator, so we can benchmark universities with very different capacities. Much of the data we use is publicly available.

If a university doesn’t submit data, we use public sources or alternative benchmarks. Either way, institutions are benchmarked each year.”