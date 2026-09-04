No AI, laptops or phones: University of Chicago makes social sciences core ‘analog’ from 2026-27

The move comes as universities worldwide grapple with how to incorporate generative AI into teaching. (Image take from official website, quality improved taking AI help)

The University of Chicago will prohibit the use of artificial intelligence tools and restrict the use of personal technology in its Social Sciences Core (SOSC) courses from the 2026-27 academic year, moving the classes towards an “analog” approach to teaching.

Under the new guidance issued by the university’s Social Sciences Collegiate Division (SSCD), students will be generally required to attend classes in person, work with texts on paper and participate in discussions without laptops, mobile phones or wearable AI devices. Recording classroom discussions and lectures will also be restricted, as per university’s student-run newsletter Chicago Maroon.

The policy will apply to both students and instructors. Students will be expected to complete assignments independently, without assistance from AI tools, while instructors will also be barred from using AI for grading. Course syllabi will be prepared by human scholars.