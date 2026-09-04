No AI, laptops or phones: University of Chicago makes social sciences core ‘analog’ from 2026-27

The University of Chicago will prohibit the use of artificial intelligence tools and restrict the use of personal technology in its Social Sciences Core (SOSC) courses from the 2026-27 academic year, moving the classes towards an “analog” approach to teaching.
Under the new guidance issued by the university’s Social Sciences Collegiate Division (SSCD), students will be generally required to attend classes in person, work with texts on paper and participate in discussions without laptops, mobile phones or wearable AI devices. Recording classroom discussions and lectures will also be restricted, as per university’s student-run newsletter Chicago Maroon.
The policy will apply to both students and instructors. Students will be expected to complete assignments independently, without assistance from AI tools, while instructors will also be barred from using AI for grading. Course syllabi will be prepared by human scholars.
The SSCD said the decision reflects a “strong consensus” among faculty that the Social Sciences Core is best taught without AI. “Although practices have varied course-by-course in recent years, in AY 2027 sequences are collectively designed to be taught as ‘analog’ courses,” the memo reads.
The aim, according to the guidance, is to help students develop the ability to “read, write, and think” without becoming dependent on artificial intelligence.
The restrictions, however, allow for certain exceptions. Faculty may seek permission to use technology for specific academic purposes, while reasonable accommodations will be available to students whose learning needs require devices. Professors may also experiment with AI in teaching where they believe it serves a clear educational purpose.
The university’s Social Sciences Core is part of its undergraduate general education curriculum. Students typically take a three-course social sciences sequence as part of their Core requirements.
The move comes as universities worldwide grapple with how to incorporate generative AI into teaching while ensuring students continue to develop independent writing, critical thinking and analytical skills.
The University of Chicago has taken similar steps in their law school, as per the memo. Its Law School recently announced plans to prohibit electronic devices in most first-year core courses while also developing ways for students to learn how AI can be used in legal practice.