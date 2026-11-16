New Zealand opens one-year open work visa to Graduate Diploma students

New Zealand has widened its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV) from November 16, allowing international students who complete a Level 7 Graduate Diploma to apply, provided they already hold a bachelor’s degree. The visa offers open work rights for up to one year.

The country has also introduced a six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for graduates whose qualifications do not make them eligible for the PSWV. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced the changes in May and published further eligibility details in September. Here is what they mean for students, including those from India.

Until now, graduates with a Level 7 non-degree qualification could get a PSWV only if their course was on the government’s approved list, and they could work only in jobs related to their field of study.

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Under the new rule, anyone with a bachelor’s degree, from New Zealand or elsewhere, can qualify after completing an eligible Level 7 Graduate Diploma in the country. There is no cut-off for when the degree was awarded. The visa will run for the length of the diploma, up to a maximum of one year, and graduates can take up jobs in any occupation.

The conditions are specific. Students must have studied full time in New Zealand and been enrolled for the entire duration of the diploma; credits transferred from another qualification, cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning do not count. Applicants must submit their diploma, bachelor’s degree certificate and an official transcript. INZ says an International Qualification Assessment is not needed for overseas degrees, though authenticity may be checked. Anyone who has previously held a PSWV cannot get another, even after completing a higher qualification.

What about students without a bachelor’s degree?

The change does not give every Graduate Diploma holder open work rights. Those without a bachelor’s degree can still get a PSWV if their diploma is on the existing approved list, but they must work in the occupation specified for that qualification. If the diploma is not on the list, the PSWV route is closed, though the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa may help.

The November changes, in short, add a pathway for degree holders without removing the already existing conditions.

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What is the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa?

The visa gives graduates six months of open work rights to look for a job and, where possible, move to an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

To qualify, applicants must have completed a Level 5 to 7 qualification in New Zealand that does not make them PSWV-eligible, with at least 24 weeks of full-time study. English language, foundation and bridging courses are excluded. They must show at least NZD 5,000 in funds and meet health requirements, while those supported by the New Zealand Scholarship Programme need written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand. Applications must be filed within three months of the student visa expiring.

The limits are tighter than the PSWV’s. Work must be for an employer under an employment agreement or contract for services, so holders cannot start or run a business. They cannot support a partner’s work visa or a child’s student visa. Only one such visa is allowed, with no extension, and those who have held either this visa or a PSWV cannot apply.

What other changes has New Zealand made in 2026?

In October, INZ announced four other student visa changes, effective October 27.

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The most significant concerns master’s research students. New master’s students, including those in research programmes, now get the standard work rights of up to 25 hours a week during term and full-time during scheduled holidays. Earlier, this category had unlimited in-study work rights. The rule applies to applications filed on or after October 27.

INZ has also made English-language ability an explicit factor in assessing whether a student can meet visa conditions, and authorities can now pause student visa processing in more circumstances, including while a provider’s compliance is under investigation.