New Zealand eases student visa rules; switch courses, not visas

These changes mean students can keep their options open for longer and choose from a wider range of study pathways. (Image: AI generated)

New Zealand will introduce a series of changes to its Pathway Student Visa (PSV) from July 20, expanding study options for international students by extending English language study, widening eligible study pathways, and easing visa conditions for students progressing through different levels of education.

The Pathway Student Visa allows international students to pursue up to three consecutive programmes with approved education providers under a single visa for up to five years. According to Immigration New Zealand, the latest changes are aimed at making study pathways more flexible and reducing the need for multiple visa applications as students move from one qualification to another.