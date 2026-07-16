New Zealand eases student visa rules; switch courses, not visas

New Zealand will introduce a series of changes to its Pathway Student Visa (PSV) from July 20, expanding study options for international students by extending English language study, widening eligible study pathways, and easing visa conditions for students progressing through different levels of education.
The Pathway Student Visa allows international students to pursue up to three consecutive programmes with approved education providers under a single visa for up to five years. According to Immigration New Zealand, the latest changes are aimed at making study pathways more flexible and reducing the need for multiple visa applications as students move from one qualification to another.
Among the key changes is an increase in the maximum duration of English language study under the Pathway Student Visa from 20 weeks to 30 weeks. The move is expected to give international students additional time to improve their English proficiency before progressing to higher-level qualifications.
The government has also expanded the range of study pathways covered under the visa. From July 20, the Pathway Student Visa will include programmes leading to and between New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Levels 1 to 4, allowing students greater flexibility to pursue foundation, certificate, vocational and other sub-degree qualifications within a single visa pathway.
The changes are part of New Zealand’s broader strategy to strengthen its international education sector by making academic progression smoother and reducing administrative hurdles for overseas students.
The application process involves:
— Securing an Offer of Place from an approved education provider.
— Gathering required documents, including a valid passport, proof of funds, health and character certificates, and English language documents, where applicable.
— Completing the online Pathway Student Visa application and uploading supporting documents.
— Completing any required medical examinations, police clearance and biometric formalities.
— Receiving the Pathway Student Visa upon approval before commencing studies in New Zealand.
Another significant change will benefit students transitioning from school to tertiary education. Previously, students wishing to change their academic discipline after receiving a Pathway Student Visa had to apply for a fresh student visa before beginning the new course.
Under the revised rules, visa conditions for eligible students will specify only the qualification type and education provider, instead of a specific academic discipline. This means students moving from school to higher education will be able to switch disciplines without applying for a new visa, provided they continue to meet the conditions of their existing visa.