New Zealand announces new work visa route for international students

The visa will be valid for a maximum of six months and can be granted only once. It cannot be extended. (Image: AI generated)

New Zealand will introduce a new six-month work visa for eligible international graduates from November 16, 2026, allowing them to work in the country while looking for employment and exploring longer-term work options.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ), in an announcement dated September 10, said the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will provide open work rights to eligible graduates who do not qualify for the existing Post-Study Work Visa.

Under the new route, graduates must have completed an eligible New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5, 6 or 7 qualification. The qualification must have been studied full-time for at least 24 weeks and must not already make the graduate eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa.