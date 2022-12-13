New York, Singapore most expensive cities: Here’s list of top ranked varsities and tuition fees

— Mayank Maheshwari

This year’s Worldwide Cost of Living Index, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), revealed that New York and Singapore are the most expensive cities in the world. There are some Indian students who wish to pursue their higher education in these cities. Here’s a list of some of the popular colleges/ institutes in these expensive cities.

Study in New York

Pursuing higher education in New York is a long-standing dream for many students. Studying in the Big Apple will not only pave the way for many career opportunities but also expose students to its rich culture and lifestyle. New York is home to some Ivy League schools, such as Cornell and Columbia University.

Here are the top four universities in New York, according to QS World University Rankings 2023.

Cornell University

This is one of the eight elite IVY League private universities in the USA. Founded in 1865, Cornell University is based in Ithaca, New York. It has been ranked 20 by the QS World University Rankings 2023. Some of the most popular courses at Cornell University are Computer and Information Sciences, Management, Business, Marketing, Engineering, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, and many others.

For an undergraduate student, the tuition fee is $62,457 per year. For professional degrees, the fees for international students are between $20,000 to $37,000 per year.

Columbia University

This is the oldest university in New York City and the fifth oldest in the USA. This Ivy League university was established in 1754 as King’s College. Columbia University has been ranked 22 by the QS World University Rankings 2023. Some popular courses at Columbia University are Medicine, Nursing, Business, Engineering, Brand Management, Marketing, and many others.

The tuition for the year 2022-23 is $31,285 a term for international students.

New York University

NYU is a prestigious private university that was founded in 1831. It is located in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. NYU has been ranked 39 by QS World University Rankings 2023. Some popular courses at New York University include Visual and Performing Arts, Business Management, Liberal Arts, Social Sciences, Computer and Information Sciences, Psychology, and many more.

The fees for international students at NYU range from $45,763 to $93,511.

Yeshiva University

Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University is a Jewish private university in New York City. Yeshiva University is divided into three undergraduate colleges: Yeshiva College, the Stern College for Women, and the Sy Syms School of Business. The university has been ranked 246 by QS World University Rankings 2022. Some popular courses at the university are business administration, Psychology, Political Science and Government, English Language and Literature, Jewish/Judaic Studies, Economics, and many others.

The tuition fee for full-time students at Yeshiva University is $45,200 per term.

Study in Singapore

Singapore, an island country in Southeast Asia, is an upcoming study-abroad destination for students from across the globe. The island country’s high-ranking institutions vouch for its academic excellence. The higher education system is divided into universities, polytechnics, and Institutes of Technical Education (ITE).

Here are the top two universities in Singapore according to QS World University Rankings 2023.

National University of Singapore

NUS is a collegiate research university in Queenstown, Singapore. The National University of Singapore traces its origin back to 1905 when it started as a modest medical school. Ranked 11 by the QS World University Rankings 2023, NUS is among the most sought-after universities. Some popular courses at the university are Chemical Engineering, Civil and Structural Engineering, Pharmacy, Environment Sciences, Geography, Statistics, and others.

The tuition fees for undergraduate programs range from S$12,00 to S$44,000.

Nanyang Technological University

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is one of the best research-intensive global universities in Singapore. Founded in 1991, the varsity has a joint medical school with Imperial College London. NTU has been ranked 19 by the QS World University Rankings 2023. Electrical engineering, robotics, Aeronautical Engineering, Computer, Communication, and Nano Technology are some of the popular courses at NTU.

The tuition fees for full-time programs for international at NTU range from S$17,650 to S$75,550.

While both New York and Singapore offer a multitude of choices for students, factors such as expenses, safety, the standard of living, etc also make a significant difference. Finding the right accommodation early on while moving abroad also makes a significant difference to the over-all student experience and study abroad journey. Looking at it from all angles will help you make a decision that is best suited to your requirements and aspirations. So, analyse, choose, and enrol yourself in your favourite university.

(The writer is the co-founder and COO of University Living)