New South Wales to provide accommodation for stranded international students

The aim of the scheme is to help students stranded in NSW. (Representational image)

The government of New South Wales has announced to fund temporary crisis accommodation for international students who have been stranded in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a part of a $20 million package announced by the government earlier.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Geoff Lee said helping international education meant helping the whole State of NSW, Australia. “International students are an integral part of our communities and our economy. Thousands of families around the state depend on the sector – whether through direct employment, homestays, or other services,” he was quoted as saying in a government statement. He also added that international students make a huge contribution to NSW and deserve a helping hand.

The package, as per the government, includes a temporary housing scheme, targeted at students in need. This would be delivered through approved student accommodation or homestay providers.

“A new 24/7 international student support service, through the NSW Government COVID-19 hotline (13 77 88), will offer free advice and information about other measures, including the moratorium on rental evictions and medical, mental health, legal and emergency support.” according to the official statement.

“Many have lost their part-time jobs, are unable to return to their home countries, and do not qualify for Commonwealth Government support programs,” he said. “The additional support being announced today complements efforts of our education institutions, highlighted by a combined $180 million commitment from NSW universities for their international and domestic students.”

