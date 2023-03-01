These foreign universities accept NEET UG score for admissions

NEET UG 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2023. The registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February. However, the registration has not started yet. The NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration will begin by the end of February.

While candidates gear up for the exam, there are several medical aspirants who may wish to pursue an MBBS degree from abroad. For such students, the good news is that there are several countries where universities accept NEET UG scores as an eligibility criterion for admissions. Here’s the list of countries:

Russia

Russia is a popular medical degree destination for Indian students. According to the data provided by the Indian government, there were 18,039 Indian students in Russia in 2022, out of which according to the data provided by the National Board of Examination (NBE), 4515 students appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and 1119 candidates cleared the screening test in 2021.

NEET UG 2023 | Overlapping syllabus between NEET, Class 12 board exams

Several varsities in Russia state that to be eligible for an MBBS degree in Russia, the candidates should be NEET qualified (50 percentiler). According to the official ‘Study in Russia’ website, here are about 70 universities in Russia that train doctors, both specialised medical educational organisations, and special medical faculties in universities with a wide range of educational profiles. Some of the most popular MBBS colleges in Russia are Tver State Medical University, Stavropol State Medical University, Volgograd State Medical University, Smolensk State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, and more.

Kazakhstan

Out of 3855 candidates, 2528 appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and 558 cleared the screening test in 2021. To be eligible for MBBS degree admissions in Kazakhstan based varsities, Indian candidates should have a NEET qualifier score.

Also read | Want to study PG medical course for free in US? Here is how

Some of the popular medical colleges in Kazakhstan are Karaganda Medical University, Jsc National Medical University, State Medical University Semey, West Kazakhstan State Medical University Named After Marat Ospanov, Caspian University International School of Medicine, and more.

Poland

Falling in almost the same geographical location, Poland is also a popular destination for Indian students, in addition to Russia, Ukraine etc. According to the data provided by the Indian government, there were 5,000 Indian students in Poland in 2022.

Advertisement

The universities in Poland demand that to apply for an MBBS programme, Indian candidates should have qualified for the NEET exam with passing marks.

Study Abroad | Which European countries provide free, discounted education for Indian students

Collegium Medicum Jagiellonian University, Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Medical University of Gdansk, Medical University of Lublin, Medical University of Wroclaw, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Medical University of Silesia, University of Warmia and Mazury, Warsaw Medical Academy, Medical University of Lodz etc are some of the popular medical universities for Indian students.

Nepal

Nepal may not be a popular study abroad destination, but it is known for affordable education among medical aspirants of India. According to the NBE data, a total of 1437 candidates appeared for FMGE 2021, of which 373 students passed the test.

Advertisement

To study an MBBS course in the South Asian country, candidates must qualify for the entrance test listed, such as MET (Medical Entrance Test) or receive a 50% percentile on NEET scores.

Study Abroad | Check which foreign universities accept JEE score for admissions

Nepal has several medical colleges, such as the College of Medical Sciences Bharatpur, Janaki Medical College, National Medical College Birgunj, Nepalgunj Medical College, Universal College of Medical Sciences, and more.

Bangladesh

Out of 922 FMGE students in 2021, only 370 students were able to clear the screening test from Bangladesh based colleges. So even though Bangladesh is not very popular, Indian students are advised to apply for the First-year MBBS program in Bangladesh after NEET-UG result. The usual cut-off for the general category students is believed to be 715-117. However, all universities have different cut-offs.

Study Abroad | These foreign universities accept GATE score for PG admissions

Some of the popular medical colleges are the Institute of Applied Health Sciences Iahs, East West Medical College, Eastern Medical College Comilla, Bangladesh Medical College Bmsri, Community Based Medical College Bangladesh Cbmcb, Kumudini Womens Medical College, and many more.

China

This Asian country was hugely popular for medical courses before the coronavirus pandemic. According to the data provided by the NBE, a total of 13,427 appeared for the FMGE exam in 2021, out of which 2580 candidates cleared the screening test.

Advertisement

NEET score is accepted by several China-based universities such as Anhui Medical University, China Medical University, Dalian University, Shandong University and many more. Usually, varsities demand that the Indian candidates should have a NEET qualifier score, or some ask for a NEET score of 200-250.