National Overseas Scholarship scheme 2023 registration begins on February 15

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will begin registration for National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023 on February 15. Candidates will be able to apply for the scholarship at the official website – nosmse.gov,in

The scheme aims to facilitate the low-income students belonging to the scheduled castes, denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans category to obtain higher education – master’s degree or PhD courses by studying abroad.

A total of 125 slots are available out of which 115 are reserved for SC candidates. As many as 30 per cent of the annual awards shall be earmarked for women candidates.

As per the official notification, candidates having an unconditional offer of admission to the top 500 ranked foreign Institutes/Universities as per the latest available QS rankings for the year 2023 only will be selected for grant of scholarships during the first round of selection.

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for scholarship, at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination would be required. In case of PhD courses, the qualifying exam would be a master’s degree and for master’s degree courses, the qualifying examination would be bachelor’s degree.