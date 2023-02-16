scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023 registration begins

Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship at the official website — nosmsje.gov.in. The registration process for NOS will conclude on March 31.

National Overseas Scholarship registration beginsThe registration process for NOS will be open for 45 days. (Representative image)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Wednesday started the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship at the official website — nosmsje.gov.in.

The registration process for NOS will be open for 45 days, i.e. it will conclude on March 31 (midnight).

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — nosmsje.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘register’ option given in the top scroll.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire
The Express View on TATA aircraft deal: Wings of desire

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details such as full name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhar number etc.

Step 4: Enter captcha and click on submit.

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference.

This scholarship is available for candidates belonging to the following categories: Scheduled Castes, Denotified Tribes, Traditional Artisans and Landless Agriculture Labourers. In order to be eligible for scholarship, at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination would be required. Also, the candidates should be under the age of 35, and their family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh. 

There are a total of 125 slots available for this scholarship — Scheduled Castes (115), Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (6), Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans (4).  The award will include tuition fees, maintenance allowance (US $ 15,400/- annually, except £ 9,900/- annually in UK), contingency, visa fees, equipment allowance, tuition fee only and medical insurance premium, and air passage by economy class as per scheme guidelines.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:21 IST
Next Story

A game turns City’s way, and a season turns with it

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close