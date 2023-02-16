National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023 registration begins

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Wednesday started the registration process for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship at the official website — nosmsje.gov.in.

The registration process for NOS will be open for 45 days, i.e. it will conclude on March 31 (midnight).

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — nosmsje.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘register’ option given in the top scroll.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details such as full name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhar number etc.

Step 4: Enter captcha and click on submit.

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference.

This scholarship is available for candidates belonging to the following categories: Scheduled Castes, Denotified Tribes, Traditional Artisans and Landless Agriculture Labourers. In order to be eligible for scholarship, at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination would be required. Also, the candidates should be under the age of 35, and their family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

There are a total of 125 slots available for this scholarship — Scheduled Castes (115), Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (6), Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans (4). The award will include tuition fees, maintenance allowance (US $ 15,400/- annually, except £ 9,900/- annually in UK), contingency, visa fees, equipment allowance, tuition fee only and medical insurance premium, and air passage by economy class as per scheme guidelines.