National College of Ireland announces scholarship worth Rs 75 lakh for Indian students

The National College of Ireland (NCI) has announced scholarships worth Rs 75 lakh for Indian postgraduate students as part of its 75th anniversary initiatives. The announcement was made at a commemorative event held in New Delhi on February 28, aimed at strengthening academic collaboration between India and Ireland.
The event was attended by Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, along with senior higher education leaders and institutional partners. Discussions at the gathering focused on academic mobility, skills development, and the growing interest among Indian students in postgraduate programmes that offer clear employment pathways.
The scholarships, according to NCI, valued at Rs 75,00,000, will be offered to need- and merit-based Indian students enrolling in selected postgraduate programmes in business, computing and psychology. The financial support will be provided in the form of tuition fee reductions.
NCI President Professor Gina Quinn said the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to widening access and supporting students in building sustainable careers. She noted that the college, as a state-funded institution, focuses on delivering education aligned with employment outcomes.
Established in 1951, NCI is a state-funded higher education institution supported by Ireland’s Higher Education Authority. The college currently serves over 6,500 students and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across business, computing, psychology and education.
According to the institution, the scholarship initiative aims to ease the financial burden of international study while enabling academically strong and deserving Indian students to access industry-aligned programmes in Dublin. NCI also highlighted its links with employers across Ireland’s finance and technology sectors and its focus on graduate-level employability.
The anniversary event concluded with alumni interactions and discussions on future India–Ireland academic partnerships.