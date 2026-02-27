National College of Ireland announces scholarship worth Rs 75 lakh for Indian students

Dignitaries at the National College of Ireland event in New Delhi on Friday (Image via NCI)

The National College of Ireland (NCI) has announced scholarships worth Rs 75 lakh for Indian postgraduate students as part of its 75th anniversary initiatives. The announcement was made at a commemorative event held in New Delhi on February 28, aimed at strengthening academic collaboration between India and Ireland.

ALSO READ| Indians largest group in UK study and graduate visas, surpasses China by 7%

The event was attended by Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, along with senior higher education leaders and institutional partners. Discussions at the gathering focused on academic mobility, skills development, and the growing interest among Indian students in postgraduate programmes that offer clear employment pathways.