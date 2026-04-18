My Vote Matters’ campaign launched to help Indian students in UK register for local elections

NISAU operates at the intersection of student voice, public policy, and global education strategy, supporting one of the largest and most influential international student communities in the UK. It was Founded in 2012. (Image credit: Pexels/ representative)

The campaign, My Vote Matters, has been launched by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK ahead of the April 20 (11.59 pm) voter registration deadline for local elections set to be held on May 7.

With the registration deadline approaching, eligible individuals are encouraged to check their status and act quickly. Registration, according to a statement issued in this regard, takes just a few minutes and can be completed via the official UK Government website – gov.uk/register-to-vote.

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Under UK law, citizens of Commonwealth countries, including India, who are residing in the UK with a valid immigration status, are eligible to register to vote in elections. However, awareness of this provision remains limited, especially among international students, many of whom believe that voting rights are restricted to British citizens.