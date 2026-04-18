My Vote Matters’ campaign launched to help Indian students in UK register for local elections

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The campaign, My Vote Matters, has been launched by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK ahead of the April 20 (11.59 pm) voter registration deadline for local elections set to be held on May 7.
With the registration deadline approaching, eligible individuals are encouraged to check their status and act quickly. Registration, according to a statement issued in this regard, takes just a few minutes and can be completed via the official UK Government website – gov.uk/register-to-vote.
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Under UK law, citizens of Commonwealth countries, including India, who are residing in the UK with a valid immigration status, are eligible to register to vote in elections. However, awareness of this provision remains limited, especially among international students, many of whom believe that voting rights are restricted to British citizens.
“Many Indian students in the UK are surprised to learn that they may already be eligible to vote,” said Sanam Arora, Founder and Chair of NISAU.
“This campaign is about ensuring that people are aware of their rights and have the opportunity to participate if they choose to. A lack of awareness should not be the reason someone misses out. Voting is both a right and a responsibility,” Sanam Arora said.
Local elections shape many of the factors that define day-to-day life – from housing and cost of living to transport, public services, and the overall character of local communities.
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For international students and Commonwealth residents, these local conditions influence not only their immediate experience but also the environment in which they study, work, and build their lives.
“Where you live has a real impact on your experience,” Arora added.
“Local decisions affect the opportunities, networks, and environment around you. Being aware of the ability to participate in that system is an important part of being part of it,” Arora said.
The My Vote Matters campaign will run in two stages – the first focuses on raising awareness of eligibility and encouraging registration ahead of the deadline, and the second will provide clear, accessible information on the key local issues that affect international students and Commonwealth communities, helping individuals better understand how local decisions shape their lived experiences.
The campaign is strictly non-partisan and does not endorse any political party or candidate, the statement added.