MEXT Scholarship 2026: Japan opens applications for Indian students — eligibility details here

The Embassy of Japan in India has announced the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship for research students for 2026, offering Indian scholars an opportunity to pursue graduate-level education at Japan’s universities and that too fully funded. The scholarship is open to applicants under 35 years of age and targets graduate school-level study, covering both Master’s and PhD programmes.

Interested candidates must submit a preliminary application form via email to scholarship-india@nd.mofa.go.jp by May 13, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The screening of the applications will be completed in May, with a written examination on June 28 and an interview in early July. The Embassy will announce the total number of scholarships available.

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MEXT Scholarship 2026: Duration of the course

For non‑regular students, the scholarship tenure will commence in April, September, or October 2027 and continue until March 2029. Applicants are advised to carefully review Points 4, 5, 12, and 13 of the Application Guidelines to understand the scholarship terms and the academic pathways available to non‑regular students.

For regular students enrolled in master’s or doctoral programs, the scholarship period will cover the full standard period of study required to complete the respective programme. Details of the standard study period for each course are outlined in Section 13, “Academic Pathway for Research Students.”

MEXT Scholarship 2026: Eligible courses

Eligible disciplines span the humanities, social sciences, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental science, pharmaceutical science, civil engineering, architecture, material science, electrical engineering, robotics, computer science, and even sports science.

MEXT Scholarship 2026: Eligibility and academic requirements

For Master’s course applicants, a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 70 per cent marks is required, while doctoral applicants must hold a Master’s degree with at least 70 per cent marks, along with relevant research, teaching, or work experience. For humanities and social sciences, the minimum eligibility is relaxed slightly to 65 per cent.

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MEXT Scholarship 2026: Education fees

The scholarship recipients enrolled in doctoral courses will receive a monthly stipend of 145,000 yen (approximately Rs 85,300), while those in Master’s or professional degree courses will receive 144,000 yen (approximately Rs 84,700) per month. Beyond the stipend, education fees are fully exempted, and round-trip airfare is provided.

The Japan Information Centre (JIC) at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi has issued a notice urging applicants to reach out only with genuine queries. Located at 50‑G, Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi – 110021, the centre can be contacted via telephone at +91‑11‑46104865. Officials have emphasised that candidates should refrain from calling to reconfirm information already available in the official guidelines or on the website, and avoid raising trivial questions, so that resources can be directed toward addressing substantive concerns.