LSE’s data science graduate diploma course comes to India: Check eligibility, how to apply

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK has introduced Graduate Diploma in Data Science in India. Announced since September 2018, the one-year course is open and will be enrolling a total of 25 students for its first batch. Students will be taught at Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), New Delhi (teaching institute of LSE) but will be assessed, graded and certified by the LSE. Interested candidates can fill form from the official website, isbf.edu.in before June 7, 2019.

The course is available to graduates and will deal with four core modules — machine learning (ML), elements of econometrics, information systems management, and business analytics, applied modelling and prediction. The course also includes a component where students need to apply their subject knowledge to a practical problem, conduct some analysis using the software they are being trained in and submit their results and quantitative findings. The final summative examination and coursework are set and graded entirely by LSE academicians.

Selection process

All candidates who have completed their undergraduate programme or will be completing it in 2019, are eligible to apply for the course, irrespective of their stream. To apply, one must have to submit an application form available online at the official website, isbf.edu.in. Registered candidates will then have to appear for ISBF entrance test (iMET), based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the next round and personal interview. A final merit list of selected candidates will be released thereafter.

Scholarship

There are merit and need-based scholarships which are available at the time of admission. It comprises a waiver of up to 25 per cent of the ISBF tuition fee. It is awarded on the basis of merit, measured by the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination and the personal interview, as well as the financial need expressed in the scholarship application.

Job scenario

“The number of jobs in data science and related fields is expected to explode in the coming years. By 2020, an estimate of about 2.7 million positions will be on the market, while the size of the analytics, data science and big data industry in India is expected to grow seven-fold and reach about 20 million by 2025,” said the progenitor of data science course, LSE, James Abdey.

With skills in this field, there are opportunities galore as data scientists, data analysts, data architects, statisticians, business analysts or data and analytics managers, in areas ranging from e-Commerce, marketing, human resource and operations, to finance, travel, healthcare and government policymaking, he added.