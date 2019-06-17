LSAT-India results 2019 declared, how to check

LSAT-India results 2019: The results of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT—India 2019) have been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

The examination was conducted on June 2 in multiple cities across India. The reasoning-based test is established as one of the leading law tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions in the country and more than 50 law colleges accept LSAT—India scores as one of their admissions criteria.

LSAT-India results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website pearsonvueindia.com/ lsatindia

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was divided into four sections — for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension — which will contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section. Most of the information you will require are available on the LSAT India website

The LSAT—India exam, offered by the global Law School Admission Council (LSAC), assesses the critical thinking, logical reasoning and problem-solving skills that are key to success for studying law. This test does not cover subjects such as Mathematics or General Knowledge.