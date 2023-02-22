Life in a Foreign University: ‘Why investing in STEM education from Israel is a good choice,’ explains Indian student

(This letter is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the experiences of students at different foreign universities. From scholarships and loans to food and cultural experiences — students tell us how life is different in those countries and things they are learning other than academics)

— Bhupesh Meher

I am an experimental rock deformation geologist, currently pursuing my PhD at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel. What does my area of study mean? I use an experimental approach to investigate the mechanical properties of rocks and minerals associated with subduction zones to better understand kinematics and dynamics. Technically speaking, I recreate the same scenario inside my lab and figure out what exactly happened.

Motivation to research in Israel

What motivated me to pursue research in Israel was the adrenaline rush I got when I published a research article during my master’s degree. With the objective of continuing my work, I tried to look for labs on Experimental Rock Deformation, but I wasn’t finding the right fit. In comparison to other fields of geological research, the labs with the apparatus I needed for my work, that is, the New Generation Grigg’s apparatus are just 15 worldwide, with one of them at BGU.

I knew that applying to BGU had to be my next step and thus I approached the relevant Principal Investigators (PI’s) with my research ideas via email. I was fortunate that one of the PI’s I approached – Dr Yuval Boneh – responded and that’s what landed me here in Israel at BGU.

Admission process

As I was applying for a PhD position, the admission/acceptance process was different. In Israel, you must find a project where your interests lie and submit a request to the principal investigator (PI) along with your resume or CV. If the PI is considering hiring you as a PhD student based on your fit and competence, they will set up an online meeting which is almost like a job interview.

Then, you apply for the PhD position on the BGU website, completing all necessary formalities and a committee at the university makes the final decision on your application. If accepted, you will receive an acceptance letter from the dean’s office of the school you applied to. I find it pertinent to point out that the documentation requirements differ by nation and institution, but for BGU they are as follows: an updated resume, passport, intermediate-through-master’s-level certificates, publications (preferred, not mandatory), a master’s research project, reference/ experience letters from your prior lab or industry and English proficiency.

When I started and my application was approved by the dean’s office, I received funding based on the project I had previously discussed with my PI. The process is the same for all students applying for a PhD and they get a monthly stipend which varies from 5000 NIS to 11500 NIS (appx USD 1480- USD 3300) based on the projects they are part of.

India vs Israel

There are notable variations between the two nations’ educational systems. In Israel, they choose what to study in terms of a semester before research, however, in India, we study practically all the topics based on a fixed curriculum. In Israel, your research abilities are checked so that you can contribute meaningfully to your subject or topic of research. In addition, your English proficiency is assessed so that you can effectively communicate your research to your community, supervisor, and, most importantly, the audience.

They did not exactly prepare me for a PhD, but I came close in every way to what my teachers taught me. In general, I learned nice ways of communicating with people, organising various events at the college and university levels, and, most importantly, finding research problems and ways of conveying to your scientific committee what you are going to do.

World-class labs, enthusiastic colleagues

In the lab, we are a small and enthusiastic team of 7 members — one postdoc, two PhDs, two Masters students, a principal investigator (PI), and a lab manager. We are assigned to different projects with different objectives, all of which are managed by my PI and lab manager. In scientific terms, we are interested in micro-tectonics, from experimental to computational.

The labs at my university provide us with great opportunities and help us grow professionally. We have collaborations with Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and the University of California, Davis, US. They visit us for research discussions, and vice-versa. We together used to go to many conferences such as the European Geological Union (EGU), the American Geophysical Union (AGU), Deformation Mechanisms, Rheology, and Tectonics (DRT), etc. Such that you will find the same kind of process, environment, and scenario in all the labs at BGU. We used to have weekly meetings with lots of discussions in terms of social and academic research. However, each lab has a different perspective in terms of research and other curriculum.

BGU’s campus is small, if we compare it to any IIT in India, but has world-class equipment. There are many campuses of BGU; one of them is in Beer Sheva called the Marcus Family Campus (main campus). We have lots of instruments, from basic to nanoscale (in the central lab) for research.

Outside of the labs, you will find a lot of cafeterias, food canteens, sitting areas, open gyms, study rooms, music rooms, the student union (student activities), shopping stores, medical facilities, etc.

Expensive city, but supportive university

Israel is not a very cheap country, and the cost of living may seem higher compared to some other destinations. However, since I am a PhD student, I receive a stipend which covers my living expenses comfortably. Students who are registering here for graduation or master’s degree, don’t have a stipend or still want some additional income through part-time jobs can apply for a work permit. They have to do it when they apply for a student visa. This will allow them to apply for part-time jobs at the university.

While Israel may be an expensive country to live in (when compared to India), the efforts and resources you spend will surely be worth it. The locals in Israel are kind, warm and supportive. If we ask for help with directions or general city-related queries, the locals stop and help us in whatever way they can. It also comes as a major help that the majority of the supermarkets, grocery and other shops, road signs, etc. are mentioned in their local language as well as English.

The greenery and the scenic beauty of the country are something that mesmerises us and helps us relax after hectic days of research. Also, the acceptance and the joy with which the universities and locals celebrate all festivals is something to cherish. It not only helps us feel at home but also ensures that Indian students do not feel homesick.

Advice to future aspirants

Israel is an open and welcoming country to international students. It is a country that will offer you lots of opportunities to study, research and expand your horizons professionally. In terms of the technology, infrastructure and guidance offered to STEM students especially, it is undoubtedly one of the best countries in the world. The country also offers you great personal growth, with an opportunity to immerse yourself in a diverse and multicultural society.

Studying abroad opens you up to the world and my advice would be to choose the destination wisely based on what you wish to achieve from the entire experience. Once you make your choice, start building your resume to be the right fit for the university of your choice.