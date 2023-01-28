Life in a Foreign University: ‘I paid no tuition fee in Germany and studied MSc in Technical Logistics,’ a student shares his experience

(This letter is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the experiences of students at different foreign universities. From scholarships and loans to food and cultural experiences — students tell us how life is different in those countries and things they are learning other than academics)

— Mukul Singh

In my second semester of BTech Mechanical Engineering, at my sister’s suggestion, I started learning German. She told me this country is one of the best places to study ME. While learning the language, gradually, I became more interested in the culture of Germany. Moreover, if you’re studying at a public university there is no tuition fee. That is why I decided to pursue higher education in Germany. I am Mukul Singh and I will share how I am living my life as a student in this country.

I am pursuing MSc Technical Logistics at the Universität Duisburg-Essen (University of Duisburg-Essen). Although, my course commenced in October, I came to the university in December. This is because the classes were held online initially and at present, it is in hybrid mode. While pursuing BTech, I realised I wasn’t interested in just core mechanicals. Logistics was already an area of interest for me. So, I began my research for courses that would enable me to study a mix of both, learned more about Supply Chain Management, what masters programmes were offered by universities, what were opportunities available after completing higher education and more. And, finally decided to apply at this university as it fulfilled my requirements.

Duisburg is also a popular hub for logistics transportation. The city has a port on the banks of the Rhine river and there are a lot of opportunities in the logistics sector over here.

In Germany, every course requires a different language level. My course is bilingual therefore, I needed a B2 level for German. Other than the language certificate, you are needed to submit the IELTS score, transcript of your bachelor’s programme, marksheet of class 12. I did not give IELTS as I took admission on the basis of the medium of instruction, which is English. Therefore, I did not have to produce an English proficiency certificate. Since my BTech transcript wasn’t prepared when I applied to the college, I submitted a provisional degree.

There are fewer scholarships for masters’ programmes. I will apply for one once the exams are over and I get a good score. There are plenty of scholarships for PhD programmes.

As there is no tuition fee in Germany, you only have to pay for living expenses and semester contributions. The semester contribution is minimal and includes things like transportation, student services and more. The accommodation cost is separate but the total living expense comes to around 550 and 600 euros for me. I did not apply for a loan and my education is being supported by my parents.

Basics you need do when in Germany

When a student comes to Germany, they have to open a block account where they have to submit/block around 11,208 euros and a buffer of 100 euros. This shows that they can afford to live in Germany. In India, block account services are provided by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deutsche Bank and a website named Expatrio. Once you land in Germany, you have to open a current bank account (over here they call it current instead of savings account). Then we have to give the details to the blocked account site or bank, then they will verify it and then we will receive 934 euros in our account every month for living expenses.

Earlier, it was around 856-857 euros and now it is 934 due to the UK inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war. The cost of everything from electricity, house rent to groceries has shot up.

Getting accommodation is not easy as there are refugees coming in from Ukraine due to which the rates have gone up.

There are student accommodation sites such as – Studentenwerk, WG gesucht, Immobilien-Scout and more. Studentenwerk has collaborated with universities. In this, we have to give basic details such as where we are from, which university, which course and more. We have to submit these details and then they give us accommodation. They have buildings where there is an apartment-like setup. There are single occupancy rooms but the kitchens and washrooms are shared. But, it isn’t that easy. It is subject to availability; there is always a waiting list.

I finally got a house at Studentenwerk but it is in Essen and my classes are held in Duisburg. Before 2004, these were two different universities, but they merged in 2003. The campuses are at a distance of 40 minutes. I pay around 340 euros in rent.

As far as classes are concerned, we do not have to go every day. The day the teachers are conducting classes, we receive a mail a day in advance, informing us of the timetable. Over here, there is the freedom to choose our curriculum, give exams and more. For example, if I have a subject this semester, I can choose not to give the exam and appear for it later. In Germany, if you fail a subject thrice you can never reappear for it. We have three kinds of subjects — compulsory, optional compulsory and free.

As the name suggests, compulsory subjects are mandatory, however, optional compulsory are subjects that are important for our course but we don’t have to pick all. We can choose some of them depending on our interests. And, free are the options we can choose as per our liking.

In compulsory subjects I have– Strategic Logistic Planning and Information System of Logistics. For optional compulsory I have – Logistics and Material Flow and for free subjects, I have chosen — bwl or Business Administration for engineers. In a two-year degree, we have to get a total of 120 credits to pass, out of which 30 credits are for masters’ thesis which is mandatory, the rest 90 credits are divided within these three types of subjects.

How Germany and India are different from each other

The academic system in Germany is more relaxed compared to India. There isn’t such a hullabaloo about failing in a particular subject, there is more freedom and more choice.

I also plan to find a part-time job in order to take care of my expenses. We have to get a city registration done when we arrive in this country and we get a tax ID. Wherever we work, we have to give this tax ID to our employer and then a 10 per cent tax is deducted from our salaries. The minimum wage has increased from 12 euros per hour to 14 euros per hour. We are allowed to work 20 hours a week. It will take me three months to get city registration in Essen.

Once I am settled in Germany, I would like to travel to the Netherlands, France, Spain and other nations of Europe. As for my future plans, I wish to complete my education, gain work experience and then return to India.

In Germany, the minimum salary for skilled workers begins somewhere around 40,000 euros and goes up to 80,000 euros with incentives. There is a better work life balance and living standards.

Culturally also, they are more open and independent. Children tend to live separately once they are an adult.

Winter depression

But, there is a phenomenon called winter depression which is very common among outsiders. As you have to do everything by yourself— cooking, cleaning, laundry, groceries along with managing your studies. It becomes difficult to meet friends and be social, and to add to that there is no sunshine for days.

Plus, it is extremely cold so you end up cooped in your house and no matter how much you video call your family and friends back home, it cannot fulfil the need for having the physical presence of a person. I too, tend to feel lonely as I also get engrossed with my studies and other chores. But, then, I remind myself of why I am here and also try to make time to meet people and talk to my friends. I am hopeful that it will be better once I have a place of my own.

Advice for students

Students who want to come to Germany should try to learn the language as it always helps to know the local language of a place. There is a great opportunity here, great infrastructure, and a need for skilled labour. Lately, the number of Indian students in Germany has been increasing. But, the largest student group remains Chinese.