Life in a Foreign University: ‘How University of Sheffield developed my leadership skills’ – robotic engineering student shares

— Shamoil Khomosi

Deciding to study in a foreign country is not easy, and neither is the decision to finalise the university and the course one would like to pursue. I was confused between pursuing electrical engineering at the University of Alberta, Canada and robotics engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK.

I finally zeroed in on Mechatronics and Robotic Engineering as Sheffield’s programme allowed students to undertake a year-long industrial placement, and the course too is shorter. My decision to study at Sheffield was also made simpler because the course was taught by the Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, the only department in the UK dedicated to automation and systems engineering. Although robotics has grown into a buzzword lately, I find it a unique discipline standing at the crossroads of electronics, software, and even mechanical engineering.

Pub culture — a big shock

As a teetotaller, I initially found the UK’s pub culture confining, especially when you are socialising with peers and meeting new people. However, I quickly realised that Sheffield, and the UK in general, have loads more to offer. From Premier League matches to Christmas markets across different cities, there is always something to balance everyone’s interests.

I was fortunate to make my first trip to the UK with my parents, during which we stayed in London for a couple of weeks before moving to Sheffield. Be it politeness, the prevalent pub culture, or the ever-unpredictable weather, I observed a few cultural and lifestyle differences upon our arrival. However, living in a global city like London helped me get accustomed to these changes.

My first week in Sheffield was tough though as I managed to snap a bone while cycling that left my shoulder in a velcroed sling for a few weeks. As gruelling an experience as it was, I discovered the strong network of support students I have access to and how welcoming the community is here in the UK.

Covid — the good and the bad

My first year in the UK was promptly cut short by the Covid pandemic. It had been a few months since the classes started when the pandemic took over the world and I had to head back home.

However, our university rose to the occasion and ensured that we didn’t miss out on our studies. So, while the pandemic presented challenging times, the university supported the students to minimise academic disruptions where possible. For example, I was sent a robotic arm kit which allowed me to engage with one of the modules and continue learning experience from home. The university had also launched additional financial aid for students who had to purchase IT equipment for remote learning.

I utilised the Covid period to enhance my skills and thus secured a placement opportunity with Mercedes — a part of our degree that requires us to work for a year in the industry. Engaging in a software and control engineering placement at Mercedes’ powertrain development plant based in Brixworth has been the highlight of my degree so far.

India versus UK: Britain offers opportunities to develop leadership skills

One of the aspects I appreciate the most in the UK education system is the opportunity students get to develop their leadership and entrepreneurial skills while tackling problems within the social and environmental realm. After I started my programme here, I realised that such opportunities are in abundance and we need to simply work for them.

At my university, such opportunities range from start-up pre-accelerators and workshops to rewarding programmes like the Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy. I have been fortunate to work with local businesses around Sheffield that are involved in topics ranging from digital health to road infrastructure management.

I am currently undertaking a part-time role as a research assistant for Rolls Royce’s University Technology Centre in Sheffield. My work involves developing software for gas-turbine engine health monitoring and maintenance. Such on-campus roles and numerous other student-led projects have been a portal for me to connect with people from a range of backgrounds. I think such avenues allow us to foster life-long connections, building a network of peers we can invariably rely on for support.

The application process to the University of Sheffield

During the application process, I was supported by IDP education consultants, where counsellors representing different foreign countries would guide students through the various application stages. I started by undertaking the IELTS English language test, which is generally a prerequisite for UK university applications. This was followed by filling in an application for UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service), the central portal for applying to any undergraduate course in the UK. Writing a coherent personal statement and handing in my predicted scores for high school final examinations were crucial to my UCAS application.

Scholarships for international students, while abundant, can be immensely competitive and may be limited depending on the university. Based on my high school grades, I was fortunate to receive a partial scholarship and a bursary to commence my degree programme.

‘Step out of your comfort zone’

I feel that starting a degree abroad, particularly if you have seldom ventured away from home, pushes you out of your comfort zone. It requires the willpower to lead a life away from home and often a considerable financial commitment, let alone being decisive about your career path. From cooking your meals to managing your expenses and part-time commitments to focusing on academics to applying for jobs and building a social network — it is a very steep learning curve and one that has given me a lifetime of learning. The cultural shock slowly fades away, and one begins finding solace in the little things, from playing ping-pong with flatmates or trying out a new sport to learning a new language or taking up a forgotten hobby.