Life in a Foreign University: ‘How studying International Politics, managing expenses made me independent’

(This letter is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the experiences of students at different foreign universities. From scholarships and loans to food and cultural experiences — students tell us how life is different in those countries and things they are learning other than academics)

—Vatsla Srivastava

I graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in September 2022, but couldn’t find a job there due to the ongoing economic downfall. London is comparatively a more expensive city than the rest of the British counties, and due to the economic condition and several other global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war and more, prices of everything — accommodation to groceries — further shot up. Even though I wanted to build a career in London after completing my MSc in International Politics degree from the SOAS University of London, returning to Lucknow was the only feasible option I could see.

Also read | European countries that provide free, discounted education for Indian students

I completed BA History (Hons) from Maitreyi College, Delhi University (2017) and then pursued a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai (2018). Post that, I worked with a couple of organisations for two years but quickly realised that journalism was not my calling.

Why I chose to study abroad

After much deliberation, I decided to pursue a master’s degree in a more academic domain. With that in mind, I did my research and realised that SOAS has a more research oriented master’s programme. The modules I studied were mostly South Asia specific. I studied gender, artificial intelligence, borders and development. This course even provided me with AI knowledge, as it has become an important factor of foreign security. In South Asian politics, we would study Geopolitics of South Asia. I also studied International Human Rights, Risk and Policy Analysis, Foreign Policy Analysis. The college had great combinations and a vast variety of subjects to choose from.

When I look back, I realise that somewhere I always wanted to be into academia and I am glad that I took that step as I had a keen interest in international relations. In India, there were only two good options — JNU and Jadavpur University — and even their syllabi are not very updated.

International Relations is a dynamic course and it has to be up to date. The modules that I studied in SOAS were not only at par with international demand but offered so much more, and the fact that I studied a South Asia specific course, which had a focus on Indian issues made it even more interesting. I also wanted to study abroad and expand my horizons.

Admission procedure

The procedure for admission essentially begins almost six months before the date of admission. The college usually asks for a cover letter, statement of purpose (SoP), letter of recommendation and an updated CV. After you apply, the university reverts in a couple of weeks. Usually the semester begins in September and you get your confirmation by March or April. This process did not include an interview round.

Advertisement

Also read | National Overseas Scholarship scheme 2023 registration to begin on February 15

I applied for a scholarship and got the International PG scholarships for Indian students (which was of £4000 fee waiver). However, it wasn’t a big amount and could not cover all my expenses. In order to cover the rest of the costs, I utilised my savings and applied for a loan for the remaining amount. I took the loan from a private bank and it wasn’t an easy process, as it took quite some time and a lot of documentation. I think the key to getting the loan in time is to apply as soon as possible.

London — beyond expectations

London is a very big city and it’s extremely expensive, especially for an international student. I was living in Central London which is near the King’s Cross. The accommodation was costly, but since it was near my university, I felt staying near the university was a better idea. I got my accommodation through my university, they provided me with some options out of which I chose this.

London has a multicultural society, vibrant and culturally stimulating. The weather is cold almost for the whole year and being from a tropical area, that may not be such a great experience as at times you start to miss the sun.

Advertisement

I went to London after the first wave of coronavirus, things started to become more expensive. From the price of the toilet paper to public transportation fare, everything was on the rise. One of the many reasons why basic necessities were becoming more expensive was the fear of a second wave of Covid. Since people were scared that there would be another lockdown, they started stocking up as soon as the cases increased even a bit, leading to scarcity of resources.

How my university encouraged independent thinking

At the university, there is a lot of focus on independent thinking. The lecturers encourage us to attempt things on our own, choose topics as per our likeness, decide what topic to write on without fearing censorship, and more. Unlike India, there is more focus on students leading the way, instead of teachers doing everything.

Earlier, I would convert everything in rupee, which I had to consciously stop later as it would lead to me compromising on daily essentials. In order to manage my expenses, I did a combination of things such as cooking at home. Even if I ordered from outside, I would pick ‘take away’ to avoid delivery charges. I even found an Indian tiffin service but eventually I dropped it because it was not suiting my budget.

My advice to students heading abroad is to go there with an open mind, and remember that things are always greener on the other side. The rosy image you see from afar is very different living in a foreign country. The main aim should be to make the best out of whatever situation you are into.