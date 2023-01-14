Life in a Foreign University: Studying Public Relations from UK’s Kingston University – learn and earn

(This letter is part of a series by The Indian Express where we bring to you the experiences of students at different foreign universities. From scholarships and loans to food and cultural experiences — students tell us how life is different in those countries and things they are learning other than academics)

— Sakshi Pandit

The field of communication has always fascinated me and during my bachelor’s degree, I came across the Public Relations course. As I researched about it, I found out that London is a communications hub. With all this, I knew I wanted to pursue my master’s degree in PR in London with a scholarship.

I am Sakshi Pandit and I am graduating in MA Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Kingston University, London.

My experience of pursuing this Masters degree in the UK has been astonishing. Although the first year has been a roller coaster ride, I have had some strange experiences, initial cultural shocks, some beautiful memories, and an opportunity to build a strong network with people.

Applying to Kingston university

Usually, students apply to universities independently, and few opt for agency help. In my case, I knew I would need guidance from a counsellor since the application process has a structure to be followed. I met a few counsellors and attended various study abroad exhibitions to understand how things work. I met a counsellor at Fateh Education, since my first plan was Ireland as a study destination before finalising the UK, he asked me basic questions about the course and country. That interaction helped me understand that it’s essential to do our homework before meeting anyone to eliminate confusion and get better clarity on study options.

Later, due to Covid, my study plans took a turn and the UK was decided. I researched the various courses that the UK universities were offering. I met SI-UK and started my application process after finalising my university. This process started in my third year. During the process, I also found out that for admissions, few universities could also begin by taking a virtual interview of students.

For the application process, documents can differ for each university. I submitted a statement of purpose (SOP) in which we need to state about ourselves, the reason we are opting for the course along with highlighting why we are selecting the particular university. Additionally, two references were submitted. These were about my journey during my bachelor’s degree, activities executed, and things I was a part of in college throughout my study.

Advertisement

This information is essential as it reflects on a student’s personality and showcases how well the student is academically and in extracurricular activities. References are meant to be written and signed by any teacher, HOD or even the principal. Academic grade sheets and relevant certificates are compiled and submitted for application.

Once the application is submitted, the universities offer a conditional letter. The conditional offer letter is not the final offer. This letter helps to analyse whether we want to finalise the university since students apply for more than one choice. We may think about why it’s necessary. It’s good to have more than one since every university has a different timeframe for the application process. If students are late in deciding and starting their application process, the university that reverts quickly can help them navigate their study abroad plans.

After receiving the conditional offer letter, students are required to meet the conditions to get a final unconditional offer letter. The conditions can apply, for example, to submit a particular test, a particular document or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Surprisingly, my course did not require the IELTS exam, and the university just needed my confirmation for the course. After receiving the unconditional letter, I was required to apply for CAS (Certificate of Acceptance for Studies). The university asked the students to pay a deposit for a few courses. After receiving CAS, we were then supposed to apply for a VISA.

Scholarship and loan

Advertisement

Once I learned that my university offers scholarships, I researched a bit and found out that these scholarships to international students are not guaranteed, nor offered automatically. So, I applied for it. For this, I had to answer several questions in an essay format, which were then assessed. On the basis of those essay answers, I was awarded a £5000 scholarship.

Any aspirant can visit this scholarship link — kingston.ac.uk/international/funding-and-fees/scholarships/international-scholarships/ — to apply.

Must read | Planning to study abroad? Know how process of money transfers to foreign universities work

I had initially planned to apply for an education loan. The process for that is too lengthy, and one needs ready money months before flying for their studies abroad. Banks also require a final offer letter, and a few even ask about VISA, which becomes confusing as we opt for an education loan to pay for VISA fees, travel tickets, food, clothing, housing etc.

In my case, one entire month had passed visiting banks, researching online, interacting with different education loan providers etc. Since the paperwork required both parents’ signatures and other documents, I had a tough time as my father was not home due to work commitments. With time ticking and the stress of packing, in the end, I borrowed a loan from my father.

Living in the UK — a roller coaster ride

I have had some tough days, but I have also had some memorable days. My student life has been very active. I firmly believe it depends on how one makes the most of their own international journey.

Advertisement

I was elected as the course representative; supported myself with part-time weekend jobs, and participated in various university workshops, mentoring programmes, volunteering, sports and other networking activities. While enjoying the bright sunny days, homesickness and home meals have always been missed. On the other hand, getting together with friends, daily virtual calls at home and experimenting to get the taste of Indian meals have been my survival kit.

In addition to handling university work, finding accommodation on your own is also an experience to remember. It was difficult to find accommodation within the definite range as student studios and university accommodation were turning out to be expensive. I searched for rooms on Spareroom, a website for rooms, buddies and flatmates. It’s always suggested to see it in person and then shift.

Advertisement

Life here is different from back home. Although we fly to the UK to pursue a Masters degree, which requires more attention, we end up working part-time jobs on weekends and completing home chores all by ourselves. All this helps us grow as individuals, bring discipline to life and makes us independent. Here, part-time jobs are also a great way of polishing skills like personality development, understanding finance, and building network and confidence.

India vs UK — Studying abroad more rigorous

The studies here are rigorous regarding assignments, referencing style, plagiarism etc. The frequency of classes also differs for each course. Here in the UK, I noticed that the young student crowd is more. My universities provided me with many activities, workshops and opportunities like student council and different competitions. These platforms help students gain self-confidence and learn networking skills essential in a foreign land.

Advertisement

Another major difference between studying in India and the UK is that the part-time job culture is common abroad. To support themselves with rent, travel and food, students can efficiently work 20 hours per week, as per the allowance in restaurants, retail stores, universities, cafés, shopping centres etc. The salary is also reasonable.

Study in Australia | Check list of Australian government scholarships for Indian students

I first worked in an Indian restaurant and then switched to a retail store. Both experiences were challenging and rewarding at the same time. I was able to understand the hospitality sector and retail sector, polish my communication skills and also enhance my knowledge about the currency.

Another benefit that the retail part-time job brought to me was with the proper training and efforts, I was able to help the store rank first amongst 119 nationwide stores in the UK. The team also appreciated and rewarded me. So it’s definitely an advantage for students to balance studies along with part-time jobs to manage expenses while studying abroad.

‘Do proper research about course, student benefits’

My advise to all study abroad aspirants would be to plan well for the course and university. It is essential to properly research about the country, student benefits and other opportunities the university offers. Additionally, look at the financial area for studying abroad. There are many options like government scholarships, university scholarships, loans, educational agencies etc. Deadlines of submission for these and the paperwork required should be given priority.

Also, students usually keep accommodation as a last option after the application process, but that should be placed once you have received your unconditional offer, which is the final offer letter. Since finding houses is a task, one should take the help of a reliable source to ensure they do not fall prey to the hands of scams, especially with rent matters.