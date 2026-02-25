Life in a Foreign University | ‘My BBA degree from Dubai will help me build a strong career in real estate’

— Harshvardhan Shah

Studying abroad was never a carefully charted plan for me. The decision to come to Dubai unfolded gradually, shaped by circumstances rather than intention. One step led to another, and what started as an unplanned journey eventually brought me to one of the world’s most dynamic cities. What truly drew me to Symbiosis Dubai was the way it seamlessly blends the Indian academic framework with a deep understanding of the UAE’s professional standards and working culture.

The admission process for BBA was comparatively streamlined and transparent. With the guidance of a counsellor, I was able to navigate documentation, timelines, and requirements with clarity. Submitting academic transcripts, a passport copy, a statement of purpose, and the application form became part of a structured process rather than a stressful one.

I also explored scholarship opportunities offered by the university based on academic merit. At present, my education is financed through family support and careful personal planning.

Settling into Dubai: First impressions and adjustments

My first few days in Dubai were marked by observation more than interaction. I was introverted and reserved, allowing myself the time to absorb the environment and understand the pace of life. While the campus and people were welcoming, adapting to how fast-moving the city is took time. Meeting students from diverse cultural backgrounds gradually helped ease my initial nervousness, and the university’s orientation programme played an important role in making the transition smoother.

One of the earliest challenges I faced was understanding the local transport system and adjusting to a faster lifestyle. Everything felt unfamiliar at first. However, as days passed and routines began to form, the city felt more manageable. Dubai is very student-friendly once you learn how to navigate it. The support systems, infrastructure, and multicultural environment make it easier for students to settle in, even if the beginning feels overwhelming.

Living costs here require conscious budgeting. While part-time work opportunities do exist, balancing time between academics and work is crucial. At this stage of my life, I have chosen to prioritise skill-building and long-term growth over taking on additional work hours. That clarity has helped me stay focused and grounded as I adapt to life in a new country.

How I spend my time in Dubai

Most of my days at the university begin quietly, with a cup of coffee in hand and familiar faces around me. Between lectures, group discussions, and internship-related responsibilities, time moves fast, but not without moments of pause. The food court and coffee shop on the campus have become more than just eating spaces – they are places where conversations flow freely, ranging from light-hearted jokes to serious discussions about careers, markets, and the future.

By evening, I usually spend time with family or friends before heading to the gym, which has become an important part of my routine and discipline.

Balancing academics with work has become second nature over time. Grabbing a quick coffee or karak tea with friends often marks the start of long days where lectures and professional commitments run parallel. Outside campus, local spots are where we unwind, reflect, and connect. These everyday rituals, though simple, anchor my life in a city that is constantly moving.

Learning beyond the classroom

What stands out most about studying in Dubai is how different the academic experience feels compared to India. At Symbiosis Dubai, learning is strongly application-based. There is a clear emphasis on presentations, group discussions, and real-world case studies rather than textbook-driven answers. This approach has played a significant role in my overall skill development and personality grooming.

Professors here are approachable and actively encourage open discussions and feedback. They value perspectives, critical thinking, and the effort put into brainstorming. This shift in teaching style has helped boost my confidence and thinking abilities. Smaller class sizes make interactions more personal, and the diverse student community allows for constant exchange of ideas and experiences.

One of the most memorable moments of my university life was the inauguration of the Symbiosis Dubai campus. Every student contributed in some way, making it a collective experience. Being present as S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who inaugurated the first international campus, was a moment that underscored the significance of being part of something new and historic.

Roots, growth, and looking ahead

I am 19 years old and completed my Class 10 and Class 12 education in Delhi, though I hail from Gujarat. My parents have played a crucial role in shaping my values and character, consistently supporting my decisions at every stage.

Studying overseas has reshaped how I view challenges and opportunities. It has made me more adaptable and aware of my own potential. I now approach situations with a problem-solving mindset rather than dwelling on negativity. This shift in outlook has influenced not only my academic journey but also my personal growth.

Alongside my studies, I am currently working as a Broker Relations Intern at AMIS Development. As I studied science during high school, I never expected to step into a role that required sales and constant interaction with people. This experience pushed me out of my comfort zone in my very first year of college. In hindsight, it helped me recognise my inner potential and trust the process. I remain deeply grateful to my faculty members and the top management at Symbiosis Dubai for believing in me and providing a platform to build my career.

Looking ahead, my goal is to become a sales professional, particularly in the UAE real estate sector. I believe strongly in empathising with people and offering solutions that bring positive change. I plan to build my career and settle in Dubai.