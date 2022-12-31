Life in a Foreign University: From DU, University of Chicago to Rutgers University — how this student navigated his academic path

Being a small-town boy from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), I always wondered what studying abroad would be like. I was pursuing political science at Delhi University and attended various seminars and decided to take the leap and apply for bachelors at the University of Chicago, Illinois. Eventually, I landed at the state university of New Jersey, Rutgers.

I am Bhuvnesh Chaudhary and this is about my journey from India to the United States of America.

I am currently pursuing a double bachelors. My first major was in Economics and my second major is in Information Technology Informatics with a specialisation in Data Management Analysis. I joined the University of Chicago when I came to the US but switched to Rutgers University after a while. The education system in the US is such that you can upgrade to a better college if you have good grades/credit score.

I am interested in Economics and in the US, it is a good majors to pursue. I did not opt for the London School of Economics due to visa issues and work restrictions. The growth opportunities are also better in the US.

How I got admission

For admissions, a student needs to take the SAT or the Scholastic Assessment Test and IELTS/ TOEFL. Once you are done with these exams, you go to an online platform called ‘Common app’ where you file all your documents and everything else. Students from across the globe, even the locals, apply through this app.

The college asks for SAT scores, IELTS scores, class 10 and class 12 mark sheets. Apart from that, they ask if you have any extracurricular activities. A letter of recommendation, in addition, boosts your application.

Also read | List of world’s most educated population in 2022

I also went to Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia for a student exchange programme for an international business course from Rutgers University. It was January 2020 and then the Covid-led pandemic shocked the world. I ended up extending my stay in Australia for six extra months, that was, for a total of one-and-a-half years. What I liked about Australia is the focus on overall life quality than academics.

Advertisement

I had received a scholarship when I joined the University of Chicago but since I took a transfer, it wasn’t valid anymore. I had a scholarship of $ 10,000 per year. The criteria to get a scholarship was the SAT scores — the better the score, the better chances at the scholarship.

US education is more practical

Academically speaking, there is a huge difference between the two countries. A student coming from India is good at handling theoretical exams as there is stiff competition for everything. But in the USA, the focus is more on practical knowledge. You have to be good at research too. And, I believe making this transition is not easy. In India, the emphasis is more on the final exam and grade. However, in the US, it depends on your performance throughout the year.

There are small exams all around the year – quizzes, homework, and weekly assignments. Final exams make up only 10 per cent of your grade. In the US, the emphasis is given to practical learning and how you would apply your knowledge in real life situations.

Be independent

Advertisement

The US is making me self-reliant. I need to take care of everything by myself — be it cleaning, cooking etc. Students from India can experience a cultural shock when they reside here, however, we are good at adjusting. Many feel a bit of lonely and therefore, they need to make a strong support system here. They can join various clubs and societies/ organisations and attend their events to feel closer at home. I am a member of Rutgersian club as well Rutgers Indian club as well.

When I arrived from India for the first time, I lived in a dorm which was provided by the university for first and second year students. It is called private university accommodation and after that, you can move out and find a place of your own. I had to look for a couple of places online and did a few home tours and found a place in two-three days. I live on the campus — almost 5 minute’s walk from the university.

Don't miss | Twins share how cracking JEE Advanced can help getting direct admission to German universities

As for food, initially, I ate at the college cafeterias/dining halls but now since I have moved out I buy my own groceries from Indian stores. I usually cook by myself, as I am a vegetarian it is easier that way. Finding vegetarian food is not difficult but you have to be careful and read the ingredients carefully before ordering.

My future is in the US

For my future plans, I would like to stay in the US as it offers better opportunities and growth. I have also worked as a business analyst in Australia. And, during the summers, I worked as a counsellor for kids at the university of Rutgers. I came to the US in 2018 and joined Rutgers in 2019. In my last semester, I decided to pursue a second bachelors in Information Technology Infomatics. I came to this conclusion as it would enhance my profile and add to my skills.

For students who want to apply abroad, I would suggest they start applying early to universities as it increases their chances of getting scholarships.