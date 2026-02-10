King’s College London starts new round of scholarships for Indian students

To apply for the award, students must demonstrate that they will use their skills and knowledge to enhance society once their studies are complete and demonstrate how they would make the most of their time at the university, both academically and personally. (Image: King's College London FB page)

The King’s College London on Monday announced a third year of the university’s special scholarship scheme for postgraduate students domiciled in India, aimed at removing cost barriers in the path of pursuing degrees leading to a positive impact on society.

The Vice-Chancellor’s Awards will offer 5,000 pounds in fee reductions for up to 40 students from India as they study full-time on campus at the leading London university from September 2026.

To apply for the award, students must demonstrate that they will use their skills and knowledge to enhance society once their studies are complete, and demonstrate how they would make the most of their time at the university, both academically and personally