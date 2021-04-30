Japanese govt’s MEXT scholarships application for Indian students open, know how to apply

Online applications have been invited by the Japanese Ministry of Education for scholarships for Indian students to pursue undergraduate, graduate courses and research at Japanese universities under the MEXT scholarship program 2022. Candidates can apply for the scholarship till May 28. All details regarding application and eligibility are available at — http://www.in.embjapan.go.jp/Education/japanese_government_scholarships.html.

The MEXT scholarship will be offered to study a total of 20 subjects such as Mathematical Science, Physics, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Geology and Geo-informatics among others.

The applications for 2022 are open for four categories: Research, undergraduate, College of Technology and Specialized Training College.

“Owing to the ongoing situation related to COVID-19, there is a possibility that the application procedure could be changed or stopped at a later stage, and the embassy may entirely cancel the selection of candidates of the scholarship programmes, for the academic year 2022,” read the official notification.

To apply for MEXT scholarships, the applicant must be an Indian citizen. They must have at least an undergraduate/bachelor degree (16-year education) or equivalent in the relevant field to apply for master’s programmes. Applicants must have Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees or transcripts (total 18 years of education) or equivalent in the relevant field to apply for PhD programmes. Applicant must have a minimum of 65 per cent marks in their latest degree.

Steps to apply for MEXT scholarships 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website and download the form from https://www.in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education/japanese_government_scholarships.html.

Step 2: Fill up the form and send a scanned copy to scholarship-india@nd.mofa.go.jp.

If applicants require any further information regarding Japanese Government (MEXT) scholarships, they can contact the Japanese Embassies, consulates in their respective countries, or institutions of higher education in Japan directly.