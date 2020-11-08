Israel launches excellence fellowship program for international postdoctoral researchers

Awardees will be notified by May 2021. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational)

The Council for Higher Education in Israel and the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities have launched an excellence fellowship programme for international postdoctoral researchers. Under the programme, postdoctoral fellows will have the opportunity to engage in innovative research in one of the Israel-based universities.

Fellows will participate in various activities, such as day trips, seminars, workshops and social events during their fellowship. A total of 20 fellowships will be granted to incoming postdoctorate students. At least 15 fellowships will be allocated in sciences, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and up to five fellowships will be allocated in the humanities and the social sciences stream. The fellowships will be awarded for two years for160,000 NIS (approx. Rs 34.67 lakh).

An applicant must be an international candidate with a PhD from a recognised higher education institution outside of Israel less than four years from the time of application, or who will receive a PhD from a recognised higher education institution outside of Israel prior to the commencement of the fellowship.

The applicant must have been accepted to a postdoctoral position under the supervision of a faculty member at one of the following Israeli universities: Ariel University, Bar-Ilan University, Ben-Gurion University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Open University of Israel, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Tel Aviv University, University of Haifa, Weizmann Institute of Science.

Application along with relevant documents should be submitted by the universities on/before February 1 to the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Candidates should apply directly to their host university, which will conduct an internal evaluation process and submit selected candidates to the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Applications to the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities will only be accepted from the participating universities.

A committee comprising members of the Israel Academy of Science and the Humanities, the Israel Young Academy, and leading scholars and scientists in Israeli academia, will select the fellows based on academic and research excellence. Awardees will be notified by May 2021.

