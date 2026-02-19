International students seek Covid compensation from UK universities

The group, represented by law firms Asserson and Harcus Parker, has claimed that students should be compensated for not receiving the level of education expected.

By: PTI
4 min readAgartala / New DelhiFeb 19, 2026 12:32 PM IST
500 Indian students join class action against 36 UK universitiesWhile they paid for in-person teaching and access to university facilities like libraries and studios, their teaching was moved online, and facilities were closed for lengthy periods during Covid. (representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Around 500 students based in India are believed to be among over 20,000 international applicants seeking compensation from 36 UK universities in a class action legal case for not receiving the level of education they paid for during the Covid pandemic.

Student Group Claim, made up of around 170,000 potential student claimants as part of the collective lawsuit, said this week that a pre-action letter with information about the proposed claim has been issued to all 36 institutions.

Read | 30% fewer Indian students are opting to study abroad: Govt

The group, represented by law firms Asserson and Harcus Parker, has claimed that students should be compensated for not receiving the level of education expected.

While they paid for in-person teaching and access to university facilities like libraries and studios, their teaching was moved online, and facilities were closed for lengthy periods during Covid. “UK undergraduates at university during the pandemic borrowed money at ridiculous interest rates to fund courses which were ruined by online teaching and closed facilities,” said Shimon Goldwater, partner at Asserson.

“Student Group Claim is helping students challenge universities to do what they should have done during Covid: pay students compensation for not providing them with the in-person teaching for which they paid,” he said.

Read | Which country offers the best Post-Study Work Visa in 2025-26? UK, Australia, and Canada explained

Story continues below this ad

Fees for online degree courses in the UK are typically 25-50 per cent less than fees for traditional in-person courses. According to the group’s legal team, universities should have paid that difference in value to students as compensation during the pandemic.

“Students who were at university during Covid, particularly in the 2020-21 academic year, had a very rough ride, but they have received no compensation or tuition fee reductions.”Instead, they have been saddled with eye-watering debt from fees and costs for an educational experience that utterly failed them. We are helping them seek fair financial compensation through the courts because this is perhaps the biggest injustice coming out of the pandemic,” said Adam Zoubir, partner at Harcus Parker.

Also Read| ‘Not the automatic choice anymore’: Why Indian students are moving away from US universities?

It comes as a confidential settlement was agreed by University College London (UCL) with its group of students, while admitting no liability and stressing that it followed “UK government guidance and implemented comprehensive safety measures” during the lockdown period.

Story continues below this ad

“We recognise that the Covid years were incredibly difficult for students. Covid -19 created disruption across society, and universities were no exception,” Dr Michael Spence, UCL President & Provost, said in a statement last week. “UCL has never disputed the principle that individuals may seek legal remedies. Throughout the pandemic, we provided clear routes for students to seek redress, and many secured compensation through those established processes. This resolution enables us to focus on our core mission of delivering world-leading research and education,” he said.

Student Group Claim says it is pursuing compensation for students linked with the other leading British universities on the basis that, under English law, a consumer who pays for a service but is provided with a different service of a lower value is entitled to compensation.

Also Read| UK higher education enrollments fall as postgraduate taught numbers slide

This means they should receive damages reflecting the difference between the market value of the service they paid for and the market value of the service they actually received, it adds.

Story continues below this ad

It is inviting other students who may have a claim relating to the 2020-21 academic year, which was the worst affected by Covid, before the September 2026 deadline under the UK’s Limitation Act.

“Anyone who was at university during the pandemic, particularly in the 2020-21 academic year, could have a substantial claim for compensation,” the group said. Universities UK International (UUKi), the representative body for 140 UK universities, said the Covid -19 pandemic threw two years of “unprecedented challenge” at universities and their students.

“Institutions like other sectors followed government guidance to adapt to a fast-changing situation. During some periods of lockdown, universities were not permitted to offer in-person teaching as usual and instead they adjusted quickly and creatively to allow students to complete their degrees,” a UUKi spokesperson said

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
water chestnuts
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
water chestnuts
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement