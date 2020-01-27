International scholarships for undergraduate courses offered by Australia, Germany, USA, Canada

List of scholarships to Study Abroad List of scholarships to Study Abroad

The primary concern for any student looking to pursue their higher education abroad is the financial pressure. Luckily, there are hundreds of scholarships offered by a host of countries to prospective students. These are available at all levels of study from undergraduate to PhD and from partial to full scholarships (which cover the entirety of your tuition fee for the duration of the course).

Many of the scholarships are offered by government agencies and several others by individual universities. Some of the scholarships are offered to deserving candidates by external funding organisations and charitable enterprises who wish to make a positive impact on society.

With so many options available to students, it can be daunting to find the exact scholarship that is applicable to your needs. This article lists some of the scholarship options available for undergraduate students in the four most popular study abroad destinations – Australia, Canada, Germany and the USA.

READ | Top countries offering scholarships to pursue higher education

Scholarships to Study in Australia

Australia enjoys a great reputation as a study abroad destination and nine of the world’s 50 most internationally diverse universities are now Australian (as per QS World Rankings 2020).

Given below are the scholarship options available for international students looking to study in Australia:

Australia Awards Scholarships (AAS) – This scholarship is offered to students of all degree levels from bachelor’s to PhD. It is a full-coverage scholarship which means you will not have to pay tuition fees for the entire duration of your course. Detailed information about the program can be found on the official website.

IN VIDEO | Study Abroad After 12th: Top courses, new countries, how to apply and pick the right college

Destination Australia Awards – This program is government-funded and offers 1000 scholarships of up to AUD 15,000 per student per year which can be availed by both domestic and international students to study at all levels at universities in Australia.

Scholarships to Study in Canada

America’s northern neighbour is one of the most coveted destinations for international students as it provides world class universities along with internationally recognised degree programs. The newly released QS World University Rankings 2020 includes 26 Canadian universities amongst the world’s top 500! Some of the scholarship options to study in

Canada are listed below:

York University International Student Program – York University offers its own proprietary scholarship programs for international students who wish to study at the undergraduate level in Toronto. More detailed information about the program can be found through this link.

University of Saskatchewan International Excellence Award – International students applying to the University of Saskatchewan are automatically considered for this scholarship based on their academic achievement during the admission process. It provides an award of CAD 10,000 towards your tuition fees.

Scholarships to Study in Germany

Germany stands at the 5th position for having the lowest tuition fees when compared to Canada, US, Australia and UK. It is also considered the best country for students looking to study in the automotive and heavy machinery sector. One incredible fact about Germany is that every major German city that you can think of has at least one university ranked among the world’s best. A total of 13 German universities rank among the top 250 in the world according to the QS World Rankings for 2020.

Given below are scholarship options for international students:

University of Hamburg Merit Scholarships – This program is available for international students who are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program in the University of Hamburg for at least 2 semesters. An important factor is that this program considers a student’s financial needs, so you will need to get in touch with the internationalisation office of the University of Hamburg. Erasmus+ – This organisation is the largest provider of scholarships for study in the EU and is funded by the European Commission (an executive branch of EU). International students are provided with funding to study in Europe and grants that cover their living costs.

Scholarships to Study in USA

The US is one of the most expensive nations to pursue higher education for international students. But the cost is justified, given the excellent degree programs, world-class classroom instruction and exposure to the best opportunities in your field. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University are perennial top position holders in all the major rankings like QS and Times Higher Education.

Scholarship options for international students are listed below:

University of Iowa Scholarships for Undergraduate Students – To attract the best and brightest minds from all over the world, the University of Iowa offers scholarships of up to USD 10,000 per year to international students enrolled in undergraduate degree programs.

Clark Merit Scholarships – Clark University offers several different merits and achievement-based scholarships to international students. Every applicant to the university is considered for these scholarships and no separate application is required unless specified otherwise.

–With inputs from buddy4study.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd