INSEAD vs London School of Business (MBA): Admission process, scholarships, eligibility and more

In the 2022 QS World’s Best University Ranking under the business and management category, Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) was ranked at number two position while the London Business School was at number three. These two management colleges are considered among the best B Schools in most global rankings. In case a student is planning to study MBA here, this comparison will help them understand which institute meets their criteria and preference.

Website

INSEAD – insead.edu

London School of Business – london.edu

Business and Management Studies Department

INSEAD

The three main categories of programmes in this varsity are:

Executive Education

— General Management

— Finance

— Marketing and Sales

— Corporate Governance

— R&D and Operation

— Entrepreneurship and Family Business

— Strategy

— Leadership

— Digital Transformation and Innovation

Masters Programme

— Master in Management

— MBA

— Executive MBA

— Executive Master in Change

— Executive Master in Finance

— Tsinghna INSEAD Executive MBA

Doctoral

— PhD in Management

London School of Business

There are several business programmes at the London School of Business. LSB, too, has three types of management courses available for international (and home) students — Executive Education, Masters Programme and Doctoral.

Executive Education

— General Management

— Leadership

— Strategy

— Finance

— Human Resources

— Digital Transformation and Innovation

— Marketing

Masters Programme

— Master in Management

— Global Master in Management

— Master in Analytics and Management

— Master in Financial Analysis

— MBA

— Master in Finance

— Executive MBA

Doctoral

— PhD in Management

— PhD in Strategy and Entrepreneurship

— PhD in Marketing

— PhD in Accounting

— PhD in Management Science and Operations

Admission Process

INSEAD

INSEAD has two intakes — August and January session. The admission process has five stages. The first stage starts with the online application and video interview. The second stage covers the pre-selection decision, the third stage covers the interviews with alumni/experts and the fourth stage covers the admission committee meeting, and then finally ends with the final decision of the admission.

Requirements

Academic foundation: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised college or university (although in exceptional circumstances, the varsity may waive this requirement for outstanding candidates with substantial professional experience). Many of the applicants have advanced degrees, and while it is welcoming, this is not compulsory. To assess your academic background, the university considers the competitiveness of the institution you attended and your academic performance.

GMAT: All applicants are required to take a GMAT test, and while there is a minimum score required for admission, candidates are advised to aim for a score as close as possible or above 640. For the Integrated Reasoning section, it is recommended to achieve a score of 6 or above. Please keep in mind, however, that standardised tests are just one of several admissions criteria. A high score does not guarantee admission, and a below-average score does not eliminate a candidate.

GRE: The varsity also accepts the GRE test for which they do not have a minimum score, but advise candidates to aim for a score above 80 per cent for the quantitative and verbal sections.

London School of Business

This varsity has several questions in its essay that need to be answered as a part of the application process. These questions are:

Question 1. (500 words) What are your post-MBA goals and how will your prior experience and the London Business School programme contribute towards these?

Question 2. (500 words) (This question is optional) Is there any other information you believe the Admissions Committee should know about you and your application to London Business School?

Requirements

— Application criteria (VISA)

— Complete the online application

— Application essays

— A one-page CV

— Name and details of the referee (a person who knows you at work or in academics)

— GMAT/GRE

— Proof of English language ability

— Application fee (200 Euros)

— A copy of the university transcript

Tuition fees

INSEAD

Tuition fees for the July batch is decided in December each year. Fees for the December session is announced in June. The tuition fees for the August 2023 intake is €97,000 (approx), and €98,500 (approx) for the January 2024 intake. The fees can be paid in installments.

This amount will cover all printed course materials, access to the INSEAD library, access to on-campus information technology services, language tuition and testing, student council fees, gym access, business cards, printing and health insurance.

London School of Business

Tuition fees for the 2023 MBA intake is £109,700 (approx). This covers the full length of the 15-21 month programme and is not affected by your chosen exit point. Advertisement Fees is exclusive of any programme-related travel expenses. This gives you the flexibility to tailor your student experience and associated costs. For example, the different Global Experiences incur varying travel and accommodation costs depending on which location you choose. In addition to the school fees, there is a Student Association Fee of £300 that covers the Student Association (SA) subscription, enabling students to participate in our vibrant community.

Scholarships

INSEAD

INSEAD scholarships are limited in number and are competitive in terms of numbers. These scholarships are granted under various criteria. Essentially, there are two basic categories of scholarships:

— Need-based: demonstrate financial need

— Merit based: based on merit, nationality, gender, professional background, leadership abilities, the field of previous studies etc.

The varsity provides ‘INSEAD Indian Alumni Scholarship‘ for Indian students. These awards will be made to candidates who are Indian citizens and who demonstrate proven financial need. The award will support candidates who demonstrate difficulties raising sufficient funds for the MBA Programme. This scholarship will be for 25,000 euros, and candidates will have to submit application through the INSEAD Diversity Scholarship Group

London School of Business

The London Business School has several scholarship programmes available for Indian students such as Lady Meherbai D. Tata Education Trust Scholarship, SARI Foundation Trust Scholarship and more.

Extracurricular Activities

INSEAD

INSEAD student clubs cover a broad range of topics from Professional, Social to Sports. There are 40+ clubs at INSEAD such as Africa Club, Arts & Business Club, Asia-Europe Club, Blockchain, Fintech & Web3 Club, Consulting Club, ,Education Club, Emerging Markets Club, Technology, Media and Telecom Club, Women in Business Club, Basketball Club, Politics Club, Wine Club, Public Speaking Club, Rugby Club, and much more

Campus activities or online events are organised by MBA student clubs and help to sharpen leadership skills and enable one to explore and pursue new interests or old passions by becoming a member.

A wide range of student-run professional clubs works closely with INSEAD Student Life department and the INSEAD Career Development Centre. They organise regular networking and speaker events on campus, as well as webinars, competitions or “career treks” further afield. Some of the larger clubs also organise prominent annual forums and conferences, like the Private Equity Conference, the Women in Business Conference or the Global Luxury Forum.

London School of Business

There are several clubs at London School of Business such as Entrepreneurship Club, Tech and Media Club, Women in Business Club, Impact Consulting Club, Social Impact Club, Middle East Club, China Club, Foodie Club, Sailing Club, Photography Club and much more.

The varsity also provides opportunities of travelling to different parts pf the world such as visiting spice merchants in Kolkata or engaging in PE treks to Hong Kong.