Indian universities missing from UK’s High Potential Individual visa; Chinese universities feature

The UK government has announced that graduates from the world’s top 50 non-UK universities can now work in Britain via the new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route. This year’s list features two universities from Mainland China and two from Hong Kong. These include: Chinese University of Hong Kong, University of Hong Kong (HKU), Peking University and Tsinghua University. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a new entrant on the list.

However, no Indian university has been able to earn a spot.

In the list released for the year 2020-2021, when the coronavirus cases first emerged across the world, three Chinese universities had still managed to make it to the list, but no Indian university was added. The number increased to four (two from China and Hong Kong each) in the 2021-2022 list, but Indian universities were still missing in the list of 37 universities.

Peking University, Tsinghua University and University of Hong Kong have featured in the lists from 2016 to 2022. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology had also featured in all lists from 2016 to 2020. The university, however, has been missing from the 2021 and 2022 list.

What is a HPI visa? How to apply for it? Are Indians eligible? We answer some of the key questions.

What is a High Potential Individual (HPI) visa?

The candidates who successfully get the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa get permission to stay in the UK for at least two years. In case the candidate has a PhD or other doctoral qualification, they can stay in the country for three years.

What opportunities does a person get under HPI?

Through the HPI visa, candidates can work in most jobs, look for jobs, participate in voluntary work and be self-employed. During this period, they will also be allowed to travel abroad and return to the UK. In addition, candidates can also live in the UK with their partner and children, if they’re eligible.

However, this visa will not be available for those who wish to work as a professional sportsperson in the country.

This visa cannot be used to apply for most benefits such as public funds, or the State Pension.

Eligible universities

To be eligible for this visa, candidates should have been awarded a qualification by an eligible university. The UK government has published six lists of eligible universities ranging from 2016 to 2022. Candidates have to check if their university has been named in that list specifically for the year they graduated from that varsity. For example, if a candidate graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2021, then he/she will not be eligible for the visa since this university does not feature on the list for 2021. However, if the same candidate has graduated from the same university in 2017, then he/she can apply for the HPI visa since the university has featured on the 2017 list.

You must apply for this visa within five years of being awarded a qualification from the list of eligible universities.

Candidates can check the list of eligible universities on the official website — gov.uk/high-potential-individual-visa/eligibility

Are Indian universities eligible?

No Indian university has earned a rank in any of the six lists issued by the UK government. Therefore Indian students who graduated from an Indian university will not be eligible for this visa.

Which country has the most number of eligible universities?

The United States of America (USA) has the most number of eligible universities in all lists. Universities from Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Singapore and Australia also rank in these lists. China had at least three universities named in every list, while no south Asian country made it to the list.

How to apply for this visa

One can apply for the HPI visa only through the online portal. Interested candidates can visit the official website — gov.uk/high-potential-individual-visa/apply-from-outside-the-uk — to apply for the HPI visa.

What are the documents needed?

— Valid passport

— Proof of your knowledge of English

— Statement from Ecctis after they have checked the qualification

— Medical report (tuberculosis test results) if you hail from one of the listed countries for the same.

What level of English eligibility is needed for this visa?

A candidate has to prove that he/she can read, write, speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale. Candidates will have to appear for a Secure English Language Test (SELT), or GCSE, A level, Scottish National Qualification level 4 or 5. Candidates who have a degree-level academic qualification that was taught in English are also eligible.

How much does an HPI visa cost?

While the application fee is £715, candidates need to ensure they can show enough money in their bank accounts to:

— £210 for Ecctis to check your qualification is valid

— Pay the healthcare surcharge, which is usually £624 for each year in the UK

— At least £1,270 to support yourself when you arrive in the UK.

Can this visa ensure permanent residency?

The HPI visa cannot be extended and the candidate will have to apply for another visa if he/she wants to stay and work further in the UK. For example, if someone wants to study in the UK after their HPI visa has ended, they will have to apply for a student/study visa.

Also, this visa cannot be used to apply to settle permanently in the UK.