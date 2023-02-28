Study Abroad: Why do Indians prefer ensuite accommodation? Students explain

Studying abroad can be exciting but it might also prove to be a tough experience at the same time, especially when you share the accommodation with someone else. According to data provided by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Subhas Sarkar, in the Lok Sabha, the number of Indians enrolled in foreign varsities increased from 4.44 lakh in 2021 to 7.5 lakh in 2022. This proved that the number of Indian nationals heading abroad has been increasing post Covid.

The spike in the number of students going abroad suggests that the demand for student accommodation in foreign countries has also gone up. International student accommodations usually come in different options such as shared rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, ensuite, studio apartments and more.

What do Indian students prefer the most?

Interestingly, University Living, a global student housing platform, recently conducted a survey that revealed 70 per cent UG students from India choose ensuite accommodation when heading abroad to study. Another survey conducted by UniAcco (a student housing platform) also revealed that 50.2 per cent of Indian students prefer ensuite apartments. These apartments typically come with a kitchen, bathroom, and living area, allowing students to live independently and cook their own meals.

The reason behind this choice of accommodation is that it offers the most cost-effective as well as a hassle-free living experience. “I currently stay in a single room with a washroom attached (ensuite), but the kitchen is being shared by six people,” said Anuj, who is currently pursuing MA Film and Media Production from Coventry University, UK.

In addition to the cost, his reason for choosing an ensuite accommodation was also the proximity to the university campus. “I chose this apartment as it is in the heart of the Coventry city centre, with all the facilities nearby and the accommodation itself was newly started. The university is just six minutes away from the place (on a walk), however, it costs me (£ 700 per month). It is almost similar to what shared rooms would have cost me,” he explained.

He also added that his accommodation has several Indian students and others, too, “are very friendly”.

While Anuj chose ensuite because the rent was similar to shared accommodations, another student from the UK, who stayed in the University of Lincoln Courts (university accommodation ensuite), before the pandemic struck, says she chose a single room even though it was more expensive than the shared rooms.

“I don’t come from a rich family and I was on an education loan, but I still chose to live in an ensuite room, in which the kitchen was shared by four people. The room I had was what we often call a ‘box room’ and the washroom was even smaller. But knowing that I had a space to myself after a tiring day was something that gave me peace,” Radhika told indianexpress.com.

Anuj, too, agrees with her and adds that he believes living alone (in an ensuite accommodation) is better as it teaches independence to teenagers. “You are coming here to learn and adapt to the situation. Living alone would give you your personal space, whereas living with someone might get you distracted in some ways. We know that living alone is more expensive, but it also helps you explore things on your own and gain self-confidence,” he said.

While ensuite has been more popular among Indian students, only 20 per cent choose shared spaces and the remaining 10 per cent opt for studio apartments, the University Living survey suggests.

Aamish Ahmad Beg, a student who is currently pursuing a Computer Science degree from Dartmouth College, and is living in a two-room double, with both roommates having one room. He says his experience of sharing a room with someone else has been positive till now. “I like it a lot since it’s nice to have someone in the room, while maintaining privacy,” Beg said. However, when asked why he chose a shared accommodation, he clarified that it was automatically allotted to him by the varsity.

Not all students are unhappy with their shared accommodation. Kshitij Pathak, a 26 year old boy from Delhi who is pursuing MSc Data Science from the University of Sussex says shared accommodation has been a good experience for him till now. Pathak is sharing a place with 11 students, in which five students share two washrooms. “I chose the shared accommodation because it is closer to the university, and costs me less than what ensuite accommodation costs. Also, my accommodation is university-managed, which gives me access to several facilities such as 24/7 access to student center, access to library, computer centre (with supercomputers), gym / sports courts, common areas in school buildings like game/TV rooms, music room, medical facilities (GP), and a lot more,” Pathak said.

Students who are living in shared accommodation also added that while living alone gives you more time to study, living with someone helps you feel less homesick. “I prefer shared accommodation because at the end of the day when you come back, you have someone to talk with,” said Neomi Sheth, who is sharing a room at Humber College.

However, Pathak also added that sharing a place with multiple people comes with a few challenges, especially if someone does not keep the common areas organised, when your flat-mates start “borrowing” stuff from your supplies.

“Despite that, I would always prefer to live in a shared accommodation because being in a foreign country you need some social life, friends whom you can share your thoughts and discuss ideas etc. and any issues which the residents may be having can be resolved through dialogue. We had some issues related to unclean common areas and frequent parties, but we organised a meeting and discussed the problems, came up with solutions. This was a great learning activity too which taught everyone to handle conflicts,” he said.

The survey also shows that there was a 60 per cent surge in accommodation requirements compared to 2021. This is majorly due to the ongoing housing crisis, subpar student experiences with most accommodations, and other challenges like reduced viability of the project, inflationary effects and capital arrangements.