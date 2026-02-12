30% fewer Indian students are opting to study abroad: Govt

While the parliamentary response did not attribute the decline to any single cause, recent developments across major study destinations offer context.

Feb 12, 2026
After US raised H-1B visa fee, what alternatives do Indian students have globally?
The number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education has fallen steadily over the past three years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education in the Rajya Sabha. Responding to a written question, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that 9.08 lakh Indians went abroad for study in 2023. The number dropped to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025.

The figures, sourced from the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Home Ministry, show a cumulative decline of nearly 31 per cent between 2023 and 2025. The data is based on Indians who declared “study/education” as the purpose of travel.

In Parliament, the Minister described overseas education as a matter of “individual will and choice”, influenced by factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies and aptitude for specific disciplines. At the same time, he underlined that the government recognises the value of a global workplace and views a successful diaspora as an asset for India.

What explains the drop?

While the parliamentary response did not attribute the decline to any single cause, recent developments across major study destinations offer context.

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia — long the top choices for Indian students — have introduced changes to immigration and student visa rules over the past two years. These include higher financial proof requirements, caps on certain categories of visas, tighter scrutiny of institutions, and adjustments to post-study work rights.

Further, Visa processing uncertainties and policy shifts have made families more cautious. In the US, for instance, debates around immigration and H-1B work visas, along with sectoral hiring slowdowns in technology, have influenced perceptions about long-term prospects. In Canada, changes to study permit allocations and rising living costs have affected enrolments.

Read | Which country offers the best Post-Study Work Visa in 2025-26? UK, Australia, and Canada explained

Education consultants and global rankings agencies have also observed that the US is “not the automatic choice anymore” for many Indian applicants. Students are weighing not only university reputation but also clarity on employment pathways, return on investment, and immigration stability.

Cost pressures and economic factors

Affordability remains central to the decision to study abroad. Tuition fees in several Western countries have risen in recent years, while currency fluctuations have increased the rupee cost of overseas education. Living expenses, health insurance, and travel add to the financial burden.

Access to education loans has improved in India, but families are increasingly evaluating the total cost against potential earnings after graduation. If post-study work options appear uncertain, the financial risk becomes harder to justify.

Also Read| ‘Not the automatic choice anymore’: Why Indian students are moving away from US universities?

The Minister’s statement in Parliament acknowledged that affordability and loan access are among the key determinants of overseas study decisions.

How has India’s higher education system changed?

The government has linked the decline, in part, to efforts aimed at strengthening domestic higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the Ministry, measures taken over the past few years include upgrading infrastructure, strengthening accreditation frameworks, promoting research and innovation, and expanding digital learning initiatives. The broader goal is to make “Indian institutions more competitive and globally aligned.”

Five years after NEP 2020 was introduced, several features such as curricular flexibility and interdisciplinary options have improved in several universities, though implementation of reforms such as multiple entry-exit pathways remains uneven.

Another significant development is the entry of foreign universities into India. As per the Minister’s statement, 14 foreign institutions have received approval to set up campuses in the country, and five overseas universities have been cleared to operate in GIFT City, Gujarat. Institutions such as the University of Surrey have announced plans to establish a presence in India.

Also Read| UK higher education enrollments fall as postgraduate taught numbers slide

The idea is to provide access to global-quality education within India, allowing students to earn international degrees without bearing the full costs and uncertainties of going abroad.

Are students choosing different destinations?

Even as overall outbound numbers have declined, the trend does not necessarily indicate reduced interest in international exposure. Instead, there appears to be diversification.

While the US, UK, Canada and Australia remain major hubs, alternative destinations such as Germany, Ireland, France and some Asian countries have gained attention due to lower tuition costs, English-taught programmes and clearer post-study work frameworks.

Experts suggest that Indian students are becoming more strategic, comparing visa policies, job markets, and long-term residency prospects before committing to a country.

 

