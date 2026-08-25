India remains top source of international students in US despite fall in enrolments: What data shows

The United States hosted 1,177,766 international students during the 2024-25 academic year, a 5% increase over the previous year, according to the latest Open Doors data. However, the rise was not driven by new students. The number of international students enrolling in the US for the first time fell 7% to 277,118. India remained the largest source of international students, with 363,019 students, up 10% from the previous year. International undergraduate enrolment rose 4% to 357,231, while graduate enrolment fell 3% to 488,481. The number of international students on Optional Practical Training, or OPT, increased 21% to 294,253.

While data across intake sources indicate that the total international student population was still growing, fewer new students were entering the system. According to data from Common App, an online platform for applying to multiple colleges that caters to domestic students, international applicants fell 10% in the 2025-26 application season, with applicants from Asia down 11%. Applicants from India particularly fell by 15%, while at the same time, the broader US undergraduate application pool continued to grow.

A total of 1,527,328 first-year applicants applied through Common App to 1,146 member institutions, up 2% from 2024-25. Total applications rose 6% to 10.79 million, with each applicant submitting an average of 7.06 applications, up from 6.79.

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Source: ‘End-of-season Report, 2025-26: First-year application trends’ by Common App Source: ‘End-of-season Report, 2025-26: First-year application trends’ by Common App

The data presents two contrasting stories about Indian students. The number of students from India applying to US colleges as international applicants declined sharply. At the same time, the number of domestic applicants identifying as having an Indian background continued to rise.

India has more than doubled in the domestic applicant pool

Common App data shows a long-term increase in the number of applicants identifying an Indian background. The figure was below 20,000 in 2016-17, crossed 20,000 in 2017-18 and continued to rise through most of the following years.

The number crossed 30,000 in 2021-22 and reached 40,949 in 2025-26. Over the decade covered by the data, the number has therefore more than doubled.

India also had the largest applicant pool among the detailed Asian-background categories tracked by Common App. China had 26,296 applicants in 2025-26, while the “Other” category stood at 26,262. Vietnam recorded 12,195 applicants and Korea 11,134.

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The gap between India and China is notable. Indian-background applicants were about 14,700 more than the Chinese-background group. India also recorded faster annual growth, with its number rising 6% in 2025-26 compared with 1% for China.

Korea and the Philippines both recorded 4% growth. The Philippines had 9,541 applicants. The “Multiple Backgrounds” category stood at 10,628, while applicants with missing background information numbered 1,615.

International demand is weakening despite overall growth

The Open Doors figures suggest that the increase in the overall international student population is being supported partly by students who are already in the US rather than by a fresh inflow of students.

The rise in OPT participation is particularly significant. OPT allows eligible international students to work in their field of study after completing their education, linking the international student population to the US employment system.

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This makes the decline in new enrolment important for universities and policymakers. A smaller incoming cohort could eventually affect the size of the international student population in subsequent years, depending on retention, graduation and OPT participation.

H-1B changes add another concern for Indian students

The uncertainty now extends beyond admission and visas. On August 24, the US Department of Homeland Security proposed a $103,265 fee for H-1B petitions subject to the annual cap. The proposal is aimed at making the charge permanent through the federal rulemaking process. It covers the 65,000 regular H-1B cap and the additional 20,000 places for applicants with advanced US degrees.

The proposed fee is not currently payable. It still has to go through the rulemaking process and could face further legal challenges. The earlier $100,000 H-1B charge introduced in 2025 was blocked by a federal judge.

The proposed $103,265 charge is significant for international students because the H-1B is one of the main employment routes after studying in the US. Students can move from an F-1 student status to OPT after graduation and, in eligible cases, seek H-1B sponsorship from an employer.

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The new proposal could therefore affect the cost for employers seeking to sponsor some international graduates. It comes alongside other changes to the US student immigration system, including a new fixed period of admission for F-1 students that is due to replace the earlier “duration of status” framework from September 15, 2026.