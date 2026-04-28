India, New Zealand explore dual degrees to boost student exchanges

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday pitched for deeper collaboration in the education sector between India and New Zealand, including joint degree programmes and student exchanges to strengthen people-to-people linkages. He said it will be beneficial for the students of New Zealand to have the experience of working in India, to meet people, and understand the culture here.
Similarly, he said, when Indian students go to New Zealand, they will see a new world. Referring to New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay suggestion about dual degrees, Goyal said: “In the field of education, why don’t we try to run courses and programs in New Zealand and Indian universities and give joint degrees to students of both the countries”. Earlier in the day, McClay had said that recognition of degrees in each other’s country can help promote bilateral ties in the education sector.
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The two ministers on Monday inked a free trade agreement to boost trade and investment ties. Under the pact, New Zealand has committed market access in 118 sectors for India, while opening dedicated work, study and holiday visa pathways for Indian professionals , students and young travellers.
The minister said the measures would help boost India’s services exports to New Zealand. According to New Zealand government data, India’s services exports to New Zealand were USD 255.8 million in FY2025, while services imports reached USD 550 million.
“So huge opportunities are there for India,” Goyal told reporters here. For the first time with any country, New Zealand has created a dedicated pathway for student mobility and Post Study Work Visas with India.
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The pact would remove numerical caps on Indian students, guarantees a minimum of 20 hours per week work during study, and provides extended post-study work opportunities – up to three years for STEM bachelor’s and master’s graduates, and up to four years for doctorate holders – creating clear pathways for skills development and global careers.
The agreement further enhances youth mobility through multiple-entry Working Holiday Visas for 1,000 young Indians annually, valid for 12 months, promoting global exposure, skills acquisition, and people-to-people linkages.
The FTA also establishes a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years.
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This pathway covers Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as high-demand sectors including IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction.
Commenting on the services part of the pact, think tank GTRI said this could help India in IT, healthcare, education support, financial services and telecom-linked services. The Indian diaspora of over 300,000 people can also support stronger trade, tourism, education and investment links.