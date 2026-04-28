India, New Zealand explore dual degrees to boost student exchanges

He said it will be beneficial for the students of New Zealand to have the experience of working in India, to meet people, and understand the culture here.(Image: AI generated)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday pitched for deeper collaboration in the education sector between India and New Zealand, including joint degree programmes and student exchanges to strengthen people-to-people linkages. He said it will be beneficial for the students of New Zealand to have the experience of working in India, to meet people, and understand the culture here.

Similarly, he said, when Indian students go to New Zealand, they will see a new world. Referring to New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay suggestion about dual degrees, Goyal said: “In the field of education, why don’t we try to run courses and programs in New Zealand and Indian universities and give joint degrees to students of both the countries”. Earlier in the day, McClay had said that recognition of degrees in each other’s country can help promote bilateral ties in the education sector.